St. Luke’s house moving

St. Luke's Medical Center is having the 1910 Fred Reiger House moved down the block to an empty lot to make way for a hospital expansion.
By
Idaho ties Boise State with last-second stunner

Latest News

Idaho ties Boise State with last-second stunner

The Idaho women's soccer team forced a 1-1 tie with Boise State in 2017 on a free kick with 4 seconds left in regulation. The Broncos and Vandals meet in a 2018 nonconference game at 1 p.m. Sunday at the Boas Soccer Complex in Boise.