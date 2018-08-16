State Board dismisses Idaho AD Rob Spear

The Idaho State Board of Education fired University of Idaho Athletic Director Rob Spear on Thursday, Aug. 16. The vote was unanimous in an open meeting at Idaho State University.
By
Idaho ties Boise State with last-second stunner

Latest News

Idaho ties Boise State with last-second stunner

The Idaho women's soccer team forced a 1-1 tie with Boise State in 2017 on a free kick with 4 seconds left in regulation. The Broncos and Vandals meet in a 2018 nonconference game at 1 p.m. Sunday at the Boas Soccer Complex in Boise.