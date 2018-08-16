Boise State’s Lui sings his version of ‘Tennessee Whiskey’

Boise State nose tackle Sonatane Lui was the Broncos’ 2017 defensive line MVP, but he also has a softer musical side.
By
Idaho ties Boise State with last-second stunner

Latest News

Idaho ties Boise State with last-second stunner

The Idaho women's soccer team forced a 1-1 tie with Boise State in 2017 on a free kick with 4 seconds left in regulation. The Broncos and Vandals meet in a 2018 nonconference game at 1 p.m. Sunday at the Boas Soccer Complex in Boise.