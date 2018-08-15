Bellingham’s first virtual reality arcade opened downtown earlier this month

The Idaho women's soccer team forced a 1-1 tie with Boise State in 2017 on a free kick with 4 seconds left in regulation. The Broncos and Vandals meet in a 2018 nonconference game at 1 p.m. Sunday at the Boas Soccer Complex in Boise.
Courtney Jensen Junka recorded this dramatic footage of the turboprop passenger plane stolen from Seattle-Tacoma International Airport flying low over Eatonville. The plane eventually crashed and caught fire on Ketron Island near Steilacoom Friday.
Teachers across the country have been walking out of their classrooms demanding higher wages and better funding for their schools. The National Center for Education Statistics reported the states with the highest and lowest paid teachers.
Meridian resident Aaron Marcum is a C6 quadriplegic as a result of a fall nearly two years ago, but he had a Chevrolet S10 pickup modified with hand controls so he could drag race at Firebird Raceway. He’s been racing since he was a teenager.