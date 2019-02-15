Keller Williams Realty Boise 2-16-2019

Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to The Idaho Statesman
#ReadLocal
Get six months of free digital access to The Idaho Statesman
#ReadLocal
In just over a decade, short-term rental company Airbnb has redefined the way Americans travel and lease their properties. Yet the Economic Policy Institute cautions against looking at Airbnb's potential for moneymaking without a healthy dose of skepticism.
#ReadLocal
Get six months of free digital access to The Idaho StatesmanSUBSCRIBE WITH GOOGLE
Comments