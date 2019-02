Former Bing Crosby house where JFK and Marilyn Monroe stayed on market at $5 million

February 04, 2019

The home where Bing Crosby entertained his celebrity friends is for sale, priced at $5 million. The listing agents are Linda Taglianetti, Fredrik Eklund, John Gomes and Gail Vasquez of Douglas Elliman Real Estate, Newport Beach, California.