Keller Williams Realty Boise 2-2-2019

Digital Access for only $0.99
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
Zillow's estimate of a home's value, called the Zestimate, can be powerful: Some homeowners track them like a stock, and when it gets to a certain point, they may decide to sell. Home shoppers gauge the estimate against the list price of a home. Others use it just to gawk at their neighbor's home values.
#ReadLocal
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.SUBSCRIBE NOW
Comments