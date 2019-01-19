Keller Williams Realty Boise 1-19-2019

Digital Access for only $0.99
Blessed with a balance sheet that allows for sweeping gestures, Redmond tech giant Microsoft is responding to the region's widening affordability gap with a $500 million pledge to address homelessness and develop affordable housing across the Puget Sound region.
Comments