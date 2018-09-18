A diamond heiress is selling her Tenino estate. It can be yours for $11 million.

The most expensive personal property ever listed in Thurston, Pierce and Mason counties is for sale in Tenino, Wash.. The property features a meditation room, a blind archery range, and landscaping modeled after The Garden of Cosmic Speculation.
A new $4 million house for the Mouse

Longtime owner John Corbin tells about the new $4 million Chuck E. Cheese restaurant he just finished having built in the Vista Field area of Kennewick. The new building has more seating and game space compared to their previous location.

Vista Avenue and Overland Road crash

Multiple vehicles were involved in a collision on the Boise Bench on Sept. 18 that included an SUV ramming into a bus stop shelter on Vista Avenue. The crash happened around 10:45 a.m. at the intersection of Vista and Overland Road.

