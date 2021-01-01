Eat to live and live to eat: Chow down with Statesman’s new restaurant, cheap eats guru

I think about food constantly.

If I have to take a long drive, I plan my routes around places I know where I can get a good cheap bite. When I have a long tough day, my meals and snacks are the oasis that breaks up the stress or monotony of what’s ahead or behind me. When I get the time and money to travel, my destinations are almost always based on where and what I want to eat next.

I love food, but I’m not a “foodie.”

I feel strongly, and lightly controversially, that “foodies” aren’t even really a thing because we all love food. People love food for its tradition and the memories it provokes, and we find equal pleasure in a new culinary innovation out there that we’ve never tried before to satisfy our hungry curiosity.

We all eat to live and live to eat, and that’s a wonderful thing.

My love of eating came at an early age. I come from a family that upheld very few traditions and rituals closely. Dinner time around the table with my siblings and parents was one of them. It’s when I got to hear their jokes, learn about their day, about who the members of my family were as people, and about how they ate, both in terms of how much they ate or the weird and off-putting sounds they made as they chewed.

As a kid, unless I was in trouble, I looked forward to the evenings sitting around the table and getting a platform to express my thoughts and share what happened to me and what I saw that day. My parents are pretty social folks, they had friends and neighbors over for dinner or desert often.

The dinner table is where I got to get to know people outside our family the most. Surrounded by food I learned to hold conversation, manners, patience, and have an open mind to those who were different from my family, whether in their background or their personally held beliefs.

The meal brought us to the table, and the characters and their stories around it kept us sitting there.

As I grew up, my interest expanded from eating the food in front of me to knowing in detail how it was made. I loved watching the process happen, it mesmerized me to see the raw ingredients combined to create entire dinners that would often end up being the best part of all of our days.

My mother had ways of tricking my siblings and I into trying new foods or getting us to eat vegetables. Oftentimes it was simply just covering it in cheese and then theatrically and emphatically reacting to whatever it was she was trying to make us eat while she knew she had our attention, it worked. My curiosity about new foods and new places to try them has never stopped, and neither has my ability to stop talking about what I just ate.

I got started in food service as a teenager spending shifts begging to be stationed behind the snack bar at Target filling bags with stale popcorn, cups with slushies, and wrapping hot dogs perfectly into a paper-lined square of aluminum foil. That satisfaction of handing someone their mediocre food really stuck with me, and it kept growing when I finally got to hand people even better food later on in life.

After my Target days, I went to work fast food over summer breaks, Papa Murphy’s Pizza, and then a local North West burger chain called Burgerville. I felt great responsibility in advising people about the best things on the menu, whether to get it crispy or grilled, and which shake would pair best with their sandwich. I was a self-appointed fast-food sommelier, an unofficial title I held with great pride and reverence.

When I’m not eating and writing about it, I am doing the other thing I love, working full time in politics. Working in politics is not that different from working in a busy kitchen. There are a lot of people shouting, you’re constantly juggling multiple plates, and even if you come up with a great and delicious dish, someone is bound to hate it.

When I was an unpaid intern in Washington, D.C., back in 2012, I would start my day in the back of a congressional office answering phones, making coffee, and running documents from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., then I’d jet across town to work in a kitchen from 6 p.m. to midnight almost daily.

I fought the exhaustion by knowing that at least I’d get one good meal a day. Working those hours prepared me for opening my own restaurant with friends while I was a student at the University of Idaho in Moscow, a taco shop called Sauced, and then working on a goat farm in Israel making cheese.

Since Sauced, I’ve focused slightly less on cooking for the masses and taken to talking to the masses about foods I love most. Through an Instagram where I rate ranch dressing (the best of all sauces), to a food blog I created called “The Patriot Alert” that discusses discounts, deals, and personal takes on things going on at local dives and at fast food chains.

I felt that since I believe that knowledge of what’s happening in the food world should be accessible to all, I should do more to put it out there to an audience.

I am excited to delve further into the ever growing and diversifying food scene in the Treasure Valley. We’re lucky to live in a place where we can literally taste a year-round seasonal menu from the farms, ranches and orchards that surround us.

It’s heartening to see more and more restaurants in the area highlight and embrace the abundance of food, wine, beer and spirits that Idaho produces. I am ecstatic to taste my way around this place we call home and tell you what I find on IdahoStatesman.com or here in the Statesman’s Scene publication.

I hope you’ll join me!