Kanye West wins Grammy for Christian album ‘Jesus Is King’

He lost the presidency but won a Grammy.

Kanye West was named the recipient of a pre-ceremony Grammy on Sunday, winning the award for best contemporary Christian music album for 2019′s “Jesus Is King.”

It’s the 22nd Grammy of West’s career, tying him with Jay-Z for most wins among hip hop artists.

Jay-Z, who is up for three honors Sunday, could move back into sole possession of first place later Sunday.

“Jesus Is King” is the most recent album release for West, who famously ran for president in the 2020 election.

He had not won a Grammy since 2013, when he took home multiple honors for “Watch The Throne,” his collaborative album with Jay-Z.

West, 43, won in a field Sunday that also included Hillsong Young & Free, Cody Carnes, Tauren Wells and We The Kingdom.

The rapper is a 70-time Grammy nominee. Sunday’s honor marked West’s first Grammy in a Christian music category.