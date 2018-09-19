After ending Youth Lagoon, Boise’s own Trevor Powers is back with a new album, tour

Shortly after he announced the end of his Youth Lagoon project, he performed the last show of his tour at 2016’s Treefort Music Fest.
Then he disappeared from the public eye completely.
Now, he’s back, and performing under his own name.
Trevor Powers will begin his Mulberry Violence tour Sept. 26 at the Neurolux Lounge.
The fall tour is based off his latest album, Mulberry Violence, which NPR described as personal and surreal. Powers began working on the album shortly after ending his Youth Lagoon project, which released three albums beginning in 2011. He released Mulberry Violence in August after working on it for two-and-a-half years.
This will be Power’s first performance since. The difference might be noticeable in his lyrics, but the dream-like tones in his music remain the same.
“(It’s like) moving traffic cones out of the way because Youth Lagoon was never meant to be something that continued, even the name was a reflection of the past; it was pulling from my childhood and really anything and all things that were nostalgic,” Powers said. “Moving forward, I’m much more interested in what’s happening in the present and in the future. And still like with any art, you’re still going to be pulling from the past, but I’m using it in a much different way as I did before.”
So why is he starting the tour in Boise?
Boise is where a lot of the ideas begin, according to Powers, and has always been his home base.
“It always makes the most sense to (begin in Boise) because this is the place where I’m getting ready for tour and the rehearsal is here, a lot of the writing begins here, and it’s home,” Powers said. “This is where so many people that I love and that are dear to me are from.”
Although he’s excited to perform in his hometown, he’s most looking forward to sharing his thoughts visually with fans around the globe.
“It’s going to be very thrilling to be able to have the opportunity to translate (Mulberry Violence) into something that is one singular live piece; I would say I’m most excited about that,” he said. “I’m also so excited to meet new people, and I’m obsessed, like every human being ever, with food and when you’re in new places there’s so much new food (to try).”
Can’t catch Powers on his first stop here in Boise? He’ll begin his tour in the Pacific Northwest before touring the U.S. and beyond.
Trevor Powers 2018 tour dates
Sept. 26 — Boise, ID @ Neurolux
Sept. 27 — Seattle, WA @ Barbosa
Sept. 28 — Vancouver, BC @ Biltmore
Sept. 29 — Portland, OR @ Mississippi Studios
Oct. 1 — San Francisco, CA @ Independent
Oct. 3 — Los Angeles, CA @ Lodge Room
Oct. 5 — Salt Lake City, UT @ Metro
Oct. 6 — Denver, CO @ Lost Lake
Oct. 8 — Kansas City, MO @ Encore
Oct. 9 — Omaha, NE @ The Slowdown
Oct. 11 — Minneapolis, MN @ Turf Club
Oct. 12 — Chicago, IL @ Empty Bottle
Oct. 13 — Detroit, MI @ DIME
Oct. 14 — Toronto, ON @ Horseshoe Tavern
Oct. 16 — Boston, MA @ Great Scott
Oct. 17 — New York, NY @ National Sawdust
Oct. 18 — Philadelphia, PA @ Boot and Saddle
Oct. 19 — Washington, DC @ U Street Music Hall
Oct. 30 — London, UK @ Electrowerkz
Nov. 1 — Amsterdam, NL @ Cinetol
Nov. 3 — Hamburg, DE @ Häkchen
Nov. 4 — Berlin, DE @ Frannz Club
