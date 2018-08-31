British Army gives Aretha Franklin R.E.S.P.E.C.T.

The British Army paid tribute to Aretha Franklin on August 31, the day of her funeral, by playing R.E.S.P.E.C.T. during the Changing of the Guard ceremony outside Buckingham Palace. The public can be heard applauding at the end of the performance.
Boise band The Runaway Hamsters go country

Boise band The Runaway Hamsters go country

Boise-based musical siblings The Runaway Hamsters — Isabella Keen, 12, and triplets Abby, Gabby and brother Riley Keen, 10 — released their music video to the title track of their newest CD "A Little Bit of Country," this fall. The video was direc

