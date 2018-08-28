Fans flock to viewing of late Aretha Franklin

Mourners poured into Detroit's Charles H. Wright Museum of African American History to pay their final respects to Aretha Franklin, who died August 16 of pancreatic cancer at the age of 76. Some were surprised to learn her viewing was open casket.
By
Boise band The Runaway Hamsters go country

Music News & Reviews

Boise band The Runaway Hamsters go country

Boise-based musical siblings The Runaway Hamsters — Isabella Keen, 12, and triplets Abby, Gabby and brother Riley Keen, 10 — released their music video to the title track of their newest CD "A Little Bit of Country," this fall. The video was direc