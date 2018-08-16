Singer Aretha Franklin dies at age 76

Willie Nelson walks slowly on stage at the Outlaw Music Festival, picks up his guitar, sets it back down, curtly whips his cowboy hat into the crowd, then shuffles back offstage. Reports indicated he had been ill and was annoyed about something.
Country music star Tim McGraw collapsed on stage during a concert in Dublin, Ireland, on Sunday, March 11. McGraw’s wife Faith Hill took to the stage with the band to apologize to fans and explain that McGraw was “super dehydrated”. Hill said she
Buying concert tickets online can be confusing. Idaho Statesman entertainment writer Michael Deeds offers quick tips on how to search for official sellers and buy tickets at face value, and how to spot reseller sites, where prices often are higher.
For its 20th year, the Gene Harris Jazz Festival brought back its one-time signature event Club Night at four venues in Downtown Boise. Jazz fans strolled from one venue to another to listen to jazz music by a mix of local and national musicians.
Boise-based musical siblings The Runaway Hamsters — Isabella Keen, 12, and triplets Abby, Gabby and brother Riley Keen, 10 — released their music video to the title track of their newest CD "A Little Bit of Country," this fall. The video was direc
Idaho singer and songwriter Korby Lenker recorded his latest CD "Thousand Springs" at locations throughout Idaho. This is a bluegrass version of the song "Friend and a Friend," co-written and performed here with Molly Tuttle. Lenker recorded at si
The Boise Highlanders will be out in force, along with other pipe and drum corps. The Highlanders toured 35 locations in the Treasure Valley with four groups in 2015, celebrating St. Patrick's Day with piper pride.