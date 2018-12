It’s that time of year: Here’s the official trailer for “A Christmas Story”

By

December 07, 2018 11:11 AM

A Christmas Story, a nostalgic view of Christmastime during the 1940s, stars Peter Billingsley as Ralphie, a nine-year-old who has only one thing on his Christmas list: a Red Ryder Carbine-Action 200-Shot Air Rifle.