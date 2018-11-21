Bumblebee is coming to Idaho — and you can even get the Transformer’s autograph

Transformer lovers, take note. A Bumblebee Transformer tour is coming to nine locations in Idaho between Nov. 26-29.
The tour takes place at Walmarts across Idaho, with five locations in the Treasure Valley. The tour features a nine-foot Bumblebee Transformer character that you can take pictures with, get an autograph from and attempt to high-five.
The free event is sponsored by Walmart and Hasbro, the creators of the Transformer brand. The nationwide tour will touch Walmart’s in every state all in support of the upcoming Bumblebee movie, out in theaters Dec. 21.
According to a spokesman from Mitchell Communications Group, what you see at the event is similar to what you’ll see in the movie. The larger than life costume takes the event team 45 minutes to an hour to put on due to the size. The costume also has programmed sayings that will talk to the audience and a hand stamp that acts as an autograph.
Locations and Times
Walmart, 1201 S. 25th E., Ammon 10 a.m. – noon, Monday, Nov. 26
Walmart, 500 S. Utah Ave., Idaho Falls 2 – 4 p.m., Monday, Nov. 26
Walmart, 4240 Yellowstone Ave., Chubbuck 10 a.m. – noon, Tuesday, Nov. 27
Walmart, 385 N. Overland Ave., Burley 2 – 4 p.m., Tuesday, Nov. 27
Walmart, 8300 W. Overland Road, Boise 10 a.m. – noon, Wednesday, Nov. 28
Walmart, 7319 W. State St., Boise 2 – 4 p.m., Wednesday, Nov. 28
Walmart, 4051 E. Fairview Ave., Meridian 6 – 8 p.m., Wednesday, Nov. 28
Walmart, 795 W. Overland Road, Meridian 10 a.m. – noon, Thursday, Nov. 29
Walmart, 5001 N. Ten Mile Road, Meridian 2 – 4 p.m., Wednesday, Oct. 24
