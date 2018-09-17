Mary Poppins Returns official trailer

A now-grown Jane and Michael Banks, and Michael's three children, are visited by Mary Poppins following a personal loss. She helps the family rediscover the joy and wonder missing in their lives.
Starr Carter switches between two worlds: the poor, mostly black neighborhood where she lives and the rich, mostly white prep school she attends. The balance is shattered when she sees the fatal shooting of her childhood friend by a police officer.

Ali Davis is a successful sports agent who’s constantly boxed out by her male colleagues. When Ali is passed up for a promotion, she questions what else she needs to do to succeed...until she gains the ability to hear men’s thoughts.

Police violence is flooding our screens. What’s the impact?

New York Times’s Aisha Harris discusses how representations of police brutality in media changed. She says shows like “Insecure” and “Queen Sugar” sensitively deal with this issue by focusing on interactions’ emotional toll, not the violence itself.

Incredibles 2 has huge opening weekend

Incredibles 2 raked in an astonishing $180 million in its opening weekend, a figure that makes it the most successful animated film opening ever. This official trailer offers a glimpse of the whiz-bang action.

Trailer: Ocean's 8 (The Plan Is Priceless)

The tide has turned and it’s a whole new "Ocean’s" when eight women plan and execute a heist starring Sandra Bullock, Cate Blanchett, Anne Hathaway, Mindy Kaling, Sarah Paulson, Awkwafina, Rihanna and Helena Bonham Carter.

