GlowTato Drop? Potato Truck? Spuddy Buddy? Yep! Here’s how to ring in New Year’s — spud style

While sitting with some friends at a Christmas party in late 2012, fourth-generation Idahoan Dylan Cline had the idea that would change how Idaho celebrates New Year’s Eve forever.
“I was talking about the Times Square Ball Drop on television, and at the time there was that big hole in Eighth and Main (streets) where they were building the 8th and Main building,” Cline said. “There was a crane there so I thought gosh, I’ve never left my house for New Year’s Eve because all that was available (in Boise) was drinking at bars, so I decided to have a big party, build a huge potato, and drop it from the crane Downtown.”
Cline went to KTVB and the president of the Idaho Potato Commission with his idea. They gave him advice to fine-tune his vision for a year.
The rest, as they say, is history.
$20 for 365 Days of Unlimited Digital Access
Last chance to take advantage of our best offer of the year! Act now!
#ReadLocal
After taking the necessary steps to get the event approved by the city of Boise, the first Idaho Potato Drop began in 2013.
“Nobody had ever done that before in Downtown,” Cline said. Now the event celebrates its fifth year.
Despite what you may hear, the potato attached to the crane is not real. Cline, with the help of Sharolyn and Chris Schofield, made the first potato out of foam blocks, creating a 15-foot long, 10-foot tall Russet replica.
In 2015, Cline moved the celebration from the Grove Plaza to the State Capitol steps. He would go on to introduce the potato lovers to a new model he built himself — the GlowTato.
“I’ve been working on this design for a couple years, and I wanted to build a potato that could be lit internally,” Cline said. “So essentially, you’d have to get a hard, clear material for the shell, and then in the inside build a light box and figure out how to make it work from 300 feet in the air. It was tricky.”
This year, party goers will see the GlowTato ascend at 6 p.m. and drop at midnight from the Inland Crane, all while fireworks light up the sky.
There is much to do before the potato drops, as the New Year’s Eve celebration begins at 3 p.m.
Begin the evening with watching live sporting events, such as the USASA-sanctioned “Big-Air Rail Jam” sponsored by Inland Northwest Toyota Dealers. Take the kids tubing at Gateway Parks “Tuber-Luge” public tubing hill, which will be better and bigger than last year’s. Watch live ice sculpting from the McCall Winter Carnival along with a live wrestling match as the Wrestle Club battles for the “Potato Belt Championship.” Families can warm up in the Mountain America Credit Union Family Tent, where nonprofit vendor booths and activities will keep them entertained.
Cline, who works as a touring musician and nonprofit advocate when he’s not organizing large-scale potato drops, will also play music this year. His band, Matt Hopper and the Roman Candles, toured with The Head and The Heart last summer and will perform at the potato drop.
Enjoy other live music throughout the evening from American Mile, Boise Rock School, Gipsy Moonrise, Jeff Crosby & the Refugees, Marshall Poole and Red Light Challenge.
There will also be six local mobile food and drink vendors ranging from Big Daddy’s Meat Wagon to Off the Grid Pizza as well as an all-ages beer garden located throughout Cecil D. Andrus Park.
If you’re looking for a more intimate experience, try the VIP room. The all-new room will connect to the adjoining Saint Lawrence GridIron restaurant, offering hors d’oeuvres, festival cocktails, and optional plated gourmet meals. Guests enjoy a 360 degree view of the event while having acoustic performances from Jeff Crosby, Matt Hopper and more. DJ Jettrokk, Casio Dreams and Lady Bizness will also be there to entertain guests. Each VIP member gets a raffle ticket to win big-ticket prizes. Visit idahopotatodrop.com to purchase.
Spuddy Buddy will be around for guests to take photos with, along with the Big Idaho Potato Tour truck that carries a larger than life (is it real?) potato to educate the public on the nutritional value of Idaho’s favorite crop.
Cline’s long-term goal for the event is to have the potato take off like a rocket ship into the air, rather than having a crane suspend it.
In the meantime, the debate about one aspect of the potato drop rages: Do French fries at local restaurants taste better after the New Year’s Eve revelry ceases?
That is, unfortunately, not something Cline said he can confirm nor deny.
Comments