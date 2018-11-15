Really into Christmas lights? Jump-start your holiday spirit with our Treasure Valley guide

The Treasure Valley brightens every year with the glow of millions of tiny lights in celebration of the holiday season. From neighborhoods to businesses to public parks, there are all kinds of light displays to be seen before they disappear for yet another year.
To make sure you don’t miss a second of Christmas cheer, here’s a list of all the best places to experience dazzling light displays and tree lightings in the Treasure Valley.
The Village at Meridian’s annual tree lighting
The Village at Meridian, near the intersection of Eagle Road and Fairview Avenue, will brighten at its annual tree lighting event at 6 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 15. The event will feature a live performance by Jake Gill, who was on NBC’s “The Voice” in 2012. Santa will also make his debut appearance for the year. Moving forward, Santa’s visiting hours are noon to 7 p.m. on Monday-Saturday and noon to 6 p.m. Sundays until Dec. 24.
Indian Creek Plaza Winter Wonderland Festival
The city of Caldwell will dress up the Indian Creek Plaza at 120 S. Kimball Ave. with over 800,000 lights from 6-9 p.m. Friday, Nov. 16. Live musicians will accompany the lights, along with visits from Santa, a train ride and playground for children, and ice skating. Caldwell’s Train Depot will host an open house.
Botanical Garden Winter Garden Aglow
Idaho Botanical Garden’s annual holiday event begins on Thanksgiving Day and will run until Jan. 1. This year’s display of more than 400,000 lights will shine throughout the garden’s many sleeping plants and architecture. The event will also include visits with Santa and the Holiday Express, a model train that can be seen chugging around the grounds. Tickets can be found at the Idaho Botanical Garden’s website.
Downtown Boise Grove Tree Lighting
The Grove Plaza’s Christmas tree will return, with Boise Mayor Dave Bieter turning on its lights for 2018 at 5:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 24. All are invited to attend and participate in carol singing and a candle lighting ceremony.
City of Nampa Christmas Tree Lighting
Nampa’s city Christmas tree will switch on at 12th Avenue and Front Street at 6 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 24. This year’s tree is a towering 50-foot, 15,000-pound blue spruce donated by Nampa residents Thom and Marian Holzschuh. The ceremony will begin at 5:15 p.m., with performances by Victory Charter School Choir and DreamWeaver Theatrical Productions. Following the tree lighting, families can meet with Santa and Mrs. Claus and enjoy free hot chocolate and cider.
Idaho State Capitol Christmas Tree Lighting
Join Idaho Gov. Butch Otter and first lady Lori Otter as they light up this year’s Christmas tree in front of the Idaho State Capitol Building at 700 W. Jefferson St. at 5:30 p.m. Monday, Nov. 26.
Meridian Winter Lights Parade
Meridian’s annual Christmas parade will begin at 6:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 30, followed by the lighting of the Meridian Christmas tree at Generations Plaza (804 N. Main St.), and then fireworks. Warming stations will provide free hot chocolate along the parade’s route.
Boise State University Annual Tree Lighting
Join Boise State students, faculty and staff in the Boise State University’s Campus Quad as they light up their tree yet again at 5 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 5. The event is open to families and will also feature Buster Bronco, a performance by the University’s Meister Singers and, of course, hot chocolate.
Eagle Country Christmas
The city of Eagle’s Country Christmas celebration will begin at 1 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 8, at Heritage Park, located at 185 E. State St. Festivities will include a tree lighting ceremony, visits with Santa and a holiday market with several local vendors. Those attending may also bring a new or gently used winter coat in support of the One Warm Coat drive, organized by the Boise Rescue Mission.
City of Kuna Night Light Parade
The city of Kuna’s annual Night Light Parade will begin at 6 p.m. Friday, Dec. 8. At 7 p.m., or immediately following the Night Light Parade, the city’s tree lighting ceremony will take place in Bernie Fisher Park, 201 W. Main St. Before the parade, Kuna’s 4th Street Gym will host several events, including a children’s carnival and photo opportunities with Santa from 1-4 p.m.
Scentsy Community Christmas Party
For the third year in a row, Scentsy will open its campus at 2701 E. Pine Ave. in Meridian to the community for its Point of Lights holiday event from 6-8:30 p.m. Monday, Dec. 10, through Wednesday, Dec. 21. The campus’ many trees and features will light up with thousands of lights, and there also will be live music, a live Nativity scene, visits with Santa and petting sessions with Clyde the Camel.
More ways to find lights
Boisean William Higginson keeps a yearly map of notable holiday lights events and neighborhood light shows. If you want to have your own display considered for the map, make a submission through the Boise Christmas Lights Facebook page or by email at BoiseChristmasLights@gmail.com.
