Want to support Fort Boise art programs? Start your holiday shopping early at this sale

If you’re looking for unique gifts to jumpstart your holiday shopping, Fort Boise has you covered.
The fifth annual Pottery & Art Sale hosted by Fort Boise Community Center will take place Nov. 9-11. The sale takes place every fall to ensure people have unique, thoughtful gifts for the holidays.
As part of the city of Boise’s Parks and Recreation department, the Fort Boise Community Center offers physical activities and cultural programs for children and teens, as well as an Art Center, dance studio, fitness center and gym.
The Pottery & Art Sale will feature pieces created by instructors and students from Fort Boise’s art programs. Most of the proceeds from the sale will go to the artist, with a portion going back to Fort Boise’s art programs. Pieces range from different sorts of pottery including cups, bowls and vases to sculptures, and range in price from $10 to $100. There will be thousands of items to choose from to ensure something for each member of the family.
Art programs coordinator Chris Kranz says this event is the highlight of each year.
“It’s an event that we’re very proud of and very excited about the turn out,” Kranz said. “We love seeing all the items go to good homes, be used, appreciated and adored.”
10 a.m.- 6 p.m.
Nov. 9 & 10
10 a.m.- 4 p.m.
Nov. 11
Fort Boise Community Center
700 Robbins Road in Boise
