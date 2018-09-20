Story Story Night races to new venue to end 2018’s season, and you can help crown the winner

After two years at the Old Pen, Story Story Night’s popular storytelling competition is leaving Boise for the first time, changing locations to the Meridian Speedway.
“Finish Line: Slammer of the Year,” which will take place Tuesday, is the third iteration of the event put on by Story Story Night, a Boise-based organization focused on storytelling events. For a $20 ticket, attendees can listen to speakers selected from previous Story Story Night events as they present a range of personal stories on the theme of “Finish Line,” from literal races to the more abstract idea of finish lines and where they can be found in life.
After speaking, audience votes will help determine the finalists for who will be 2018’s Slammer of the Year.
For the last two years, this annual event was held at Boise’s Old Idaho Penitentiary under the name “Slammers in the Slam,” making this year a departure in more ways than one.
“If we do it again for the third year at the Penitentiary, that sets a tradition,” said Jodi Eichelberger, the organization’s artistic director and host for the upcoming event. “I never intended it to be that way — I wanted (the event) to float around and do quirky things. This is definitely ticking all those boxes.”
On top of selected past speakers, the event will also feature Janice Witherspoon, a Boise State student who has been racing since she was eight years old.
“One of the interesting parts of her story is that it’s about the things that don’t necessarily have to be finished,” Eichelberger said. “There are some things where you don’t cross the finish line.”
Members of the audience can also participate by submitting their names before the show for a chance to tell their own stories, giving one random individual a chance to enter late in the race and win it all.
Finish Line: Slammer of the Year will begin at 7 p.m. with doors opening at 6 p.m. Tickets can be purchased on Eventbrite or at the door.
