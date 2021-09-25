Horoscopes
Horoscopes for Saturday, September 25, 2021
Aries
As macho Mars strides into your sixth house you could be irritable and rather too demanding for relationships at work to run smoothly. Go your own independent way and take satisfaction in a job being well done. Watch health since things could get a little over-heated, even accident-prone at times. Slow down a touch and strive to be more objective. Put as much attention into getting your body fit as you do towards practical work matters and all will go well.
Lucky Number696
Financial Outlookgood
Compatible SignAries
Taurus
With Mars dancing into Virgo, you'll find your physical energy and passionate enthusiasm will soar and you will demand the right to be yourself. No one is going to be pushing you into a corner and demand that you do your duty. Indulgence, relaxation and finding your place in the spotlight will be your main aims for the next few weeks. Just watch that you do not take too many risks if you are sporty, since Mars can generate a rather headstrong energy.
Lucky Number999
Financial Outlookfair
Compatible SignGemini
Gemini
Warrior Mars is now stomping into your house of new beginnings, so you feel restless and irritable without knowing why. Try not to take that ill-humor out on family or loved ones. Community meetings are favoured, as you'll be well received, especially if you're on the podium. The planets make you very creative now, and your original slant is just what people need.
Lucky Number135
Financial Outlookweak
Compatible SignCancer
Cancer
Direct, outspoken but not always tactful, writing letters, making phone calls and holding discussions fill your schedule. You will head straight for heated debates and controversies with the glint of battle in your eye. You will not suffer fools gladly and may be a little too blunt or sarcastic at times. Have a care when travelling since you're likely to drive, bicycle or run too fast. Slow down, take a few breaths and all should be well.
Lucky Number702
Financial Outlookweak
Compatible SignAries
Leo
Your long-term security becomes more important than usual. Acquiring more money is top priority, so fight to defend your rights and get your due rewards. Passionate Mars makes you unusually intense and rather sensual, so finding pleasure will be high on your list. Do not be too impulsive or reckless in taking on new commitments just to impress other people, but steer the middle course.
Lucky Number692
Financial Outlookgood
Compatible SignTaurus
Virgo
With Mars moving into your sign for a few weeks, you move into higher gear. Obstacles will be swept aside, and people who oppose you will get short shrift. Your temper is not likely to be at its smoothest, but a blunt approach is what is needed to achieve your aims. Just watch that your impulsiveness doesn't lead you into trouble. Remember the old saying, 'fools rush in where angels fear to tread'.
Lucky Number466
Financial Outlookfair
Compatible SignLibra
Libra
Librans can expect a slow, slightly frustrating few weeks ahead, as Mars stalks into your twelfth house. You will achieve little by direct action or confrontation and the harder you push the less you may succeed. It would be best to develop patience. Others can be made to dance to your tune, but only if you exercise diplomacy. Why is your anger so trapped? Find out why certain of your actions are self-defeating.
Lucky Number289
Financial Outlookgood
Compatible SignAquarius
Scorpio
Passionate Mars powers your house of friends and career income over the next few weeks, so don't let the grass grow under your feet. You will be setting your goals for the future with determination. Friends and team mates will pitch in with useful suggestions and advice. You like to think of yourself as a good team player, but from time to time you'll find your patience is tested. In a tight corner you will prefer to be the one making the group decisions, but really you'd be better off to compromise.
Lucky Number954
Financial Outlookgood
Compatible SignAries
Sagittarius
Now you intend to put all your grand plans into gear. As mighty Mars marches across your midheaven, you'll be working hard and promoting your ambitions over coming weeks. No one will accuse you of lacking courage or being too timid as you push rivals out of the way. You intend to make your mark. Boss figures may find you a little threatening as you obviously intend to take over the decision-making role. Be aware that charging ahead in a headstrong way could run you into problems.
Lucky Number774
Financial Outlookvery good
Compatible SignAquarius
Capricorn
With Mars on the move, you can extract yourself from the quagmire at last. Lift your life out of the rut and get away from everyday routines. Travel is unusually attractive, so start planning. Just watch you do not cram too much into your schedule. You can be a touch strong in your opinions, since you feel rather evangelical. Luckily your truthful and straightforward approach should catch general enthusiasm over the coming weeks.
Lucky Number342
Financial Outlookvery good
Compatible SignCancer
Aquarius
You are intensely involved in your intimate relationships. It may feel like a struggle and you could be frustrated because of slow progress and other people's obstinacy. But you need to aim for greater security, emotional and financial. Reach compromise agreements which are fair to all concerned. Anyone who tries to double-cross or let you down will not be forgiven in a hurry.
Lucky Number092
Financial Outlookstrong
Compatible SignCapricorn
Pisces
Your health should feel less strained from today as Mars moves into Virgo. Partners will be energetic and at times quite fiery, so be sure to stay on your toes. Throw your energy into co-operative ventures. If you pull together you can achieve a great deal more than you would solo, and it will also avoid those eyeball-to-eyeball confrontations that waste good energy. Sell yourself with more vigor.
