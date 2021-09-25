Horoscopes for Saturday, September 25, 2021

Aries As macho Mars strides into your sixth house you could be irritable and rather too demanding for relationships at work to run smoothly. Go your own independent way and take satisfaction in a job being well done. Watch health since things could get a little over-heated, even accident-prone at times. Slow down a touch and strive to be more objective. Put as much attention into getting your body fit as you do towards practical work matters and all will go well. Lucky Number 696 Financial Outlook good Compatible Sign Aries

Taurus With Mars dancing into Virgo, you'll find your physical energy and passionate enthusiasm will soar and you will demand the right to be yourself. No one is going to be pushing you into a corner and demand that you do your duty. Indulgence, relaxation and finding your place in the spotlight will be your main aims for the next few weeks. Just watch that you do not take too many risks if you are sporty, since Mars can generate a rather headstrong energy. Lucky Number 999 Financial Outlook fair Compatible Sign Gemini

Gemini Warrior Mars is now stomping into your house of new beginnings, so you feel restless and irritable without knowing why. Try not to take that ill-humor out on family or loved ones. Community meetings are favoured, as you'll be well received, especially if you're on the podium. The planets make you very creative now, and your original slant is just what people need. Lucky Number 135 Financial Outlook weak Compatible Sign Cancer

Cancer Direct, outspoken but not always tactful, writing letters, making phone calls and holding discussions fill your schedule. You will head straight for heated debates and controversies with the glint of battle in your eye. You will not suffer fools gladly and may be a little too blunt or sarcastic at times. Have a care when travelling since you're likely to drive, bicycle or run too fast. Slow down, take a few breaths and all should be well. Lucky Number 702 Financial Outlook weak Compatible Sign Aries

Leo Your long-term security becomes more important than usual. Acquiring more money is top priority, so fight to defend your rights and get your due rewards. Passionate Mars makes you unusually intense and rather sensual, so finding pleasure will be high on your list. Do not be too impulsive or reckless in taking on new commitments just to impress other people, but steer the middle course. Lucky Number 692 Financial Outlook good Compatible Sign Taurus

Virgo With Mars moving into your sign for a few weeks, you move into higher gear. Obstacles will be swept aside, and people who oppose you will get short shrift. Your temper is not likely to be at its smoothest, but a blunt approach is what is needed to achieve your aims. Just watch that your impulsiveness doesn't lead you into trouble. Remember the old saying, 'fools rush in where angels fear to tread'. Lucky Number 466 Financial Outlook fair Compatible Sign Libra

Libra Librans can expect a slow, slightly frustrating few weeks ahead, as Mars stalks into your twelfth house. You will achieve little by direct action or confrontation and the harder you push the less you may succeed. It would be best to develop patience. Others can be made to dance to your tune, but only if you exercise diplomacy. Why is your anger so trapped? Find out why certain of your actions are self-defeating. Lucky Number 289 Financial Outlook good Compatible Sign Aquarius

Scorpio Passionate Mars powers your house of friends and career income over the next few weeks, so don't let the grass grow under your feet. You will be setting your goals for the future with determination. Friends and team mates will pitch in with useful suggestions and advice. You like to think of yourself as a good team player, but from time to time you'll find your patience is tested. In a tight corner you will prefer to be the one making the group decisions, but really you'd be better off to compromise. Lucky Number 954 Financial Outlook good Compatible Sign Aries

Sagittarius Now you intend to put all your grand plans into gear. As mighty Mars marches across your midheaven, you'll be working hard and promoting your ambitions over coming weeks. No one will accuse you of lacking courage or being too timid as you push rivals out of the way. You intend to make your mark. Boss figures may find you a little threatening as you obviously intend to take over the decision-making role. Be aware that charging ahead in a headstrong way could run you into problems. Lucky Number 774 Financial Outlook very good Compatible Sign Aquarius

Capricorn With Mars on the move, you can extract yourself from the quagmire at last. Lift your life out of the rut and get away from everyday routines. Travel is unusually attractive, so start planning. Just watch you do not cram too much into your schedule. You can be a touch strong in your opinions, since you feel rather evangelical. Luckily your truthful and straightforward approach should catch general enthusiasm over the coming weeks. Lucky Number 342 Financial Outlook very good Compatible Sign Cancer

Aquarius You are intensely involved in your intimate relationships. It may feel like a struggle and you could be frustrated because of slow progress and other people's obstinacy. But you need to aim for greater security, emotional and financial. Reach compromise agreements which are fair to all concerned. Anyone who tries to double-cross or let you down will not be forgiven in a hurry. Lucky Number 092 Financial Outlook strong Compatible Sign Capricorn