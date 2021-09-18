Horoscopes

Horoscopes for Saturday, September 18, 2021

Aries

March 21-April 19

Ariens are renowned for their charm and you're a shining example of that today. Social events will go swimmingly, because you'll hit it off with everyone. especially if a sexual attraction is involved. As Saturn moves into Sagittarius beginning a lengthy transit, the emphasis is on broadening your intellectual horizons and reaching out for new experiences. If choice or circumstances prevented you at an earlier time from receiving an education or specialized training, engaging in cultural pursuits, or having a more active interest in religion or politics, this period may allow you to do so.

Lucky Number

907

Financial Outlook

strong

Compatible Sign

Taurus

Taurus

April 20-May 20

It's an ideal day for your social and partnership life, so throw yourself into it, Taurus. And as Saturn moves out of Scorpio and into Sagittarius, the emphasis turns to joint income or assets and status gained through marriage or business partnership, inheritance, investments and property you own or manage for others, and finances related to debt or the collection of debt. The tax collector will cast his long shadow if you have been careless or made deliberate attempts to mislead him in the past. However, if you're thinking of throwing a party, the prospect will be even more tempting now, so how about an invitation list?

Lucky Number

708

Financial Outlook

strong

Compatible Sign

Virgo

Gemini

May 21-June 21

Get to grips with your workload today. You'll get lots of chores out of the way, because you want the satisfaction of knowing you've done the job properly. As Saturn enters your seventh house, emphasis is not directly on you but on how you interact and deal with others, and how they view you. Seriously diverging opinions and goals will cause the relationship to suffer, or even be terminated. A longer-lasting, more stable marriage or other alliance may emerge if difficulties are surmounted and commitments strengthened.

Lucky Number

677

Financial Outlook

strong

Compatible Sign

Libra

Cancer

June 22-July 22

Enjoyment comes high on your list of the day's priorities, and you won't really settle for anything less. As Saturn enters your sixth house, work-related responsibilities are apt to increase in months ahead. Routine schedules, endless details, and tasks may start to become boring and tedious. So if you don't have any social plans today, arrange something at the last minute. A loved one makes your day, perhaps when they tell you something that makes you feel all warm inside.

Lucky Number

440

Financial Outlook

fair

Compatible Sign

Aries

Leo

July 23-August 22

Home is where your heart is, so surround yourself with comforting objects and people. You'll be happy when with special members of the family. As Saturn enters Sagittarius, the possibility of long-lasting, stable romance arises, but serious emotional commitment must accompany the relationship or it won't last. Destructive overindulgence in the past now requires you to exert powerful self-discipline. If you've been thinking about moving house, review your options and check your budget is still realistic.

Lucky Number

173

Financial Outlook

weak

Compatible Sign

Pisces
Virgo

August 23-September 22

Enjoy your social life today, especially if you're mixing with people you see on a regular basis. You'll have a cheerful word for everyone, whether they're your bosom buddies or you secretly can't stand the sight of them. If you have some spare time now you'll enjoy relaxing with a good book or the latest edition of your favourite magazine. Past disagreements or problems related to family now demand resolution. You may have to accept responsibilities for family members or with regard to your home. The effect of childhood conditioning is apt to be emphasized.

Lucky Number

214

Financial Outlook

weak

Compatible Sign

Aries

Libra

September 23-October 22

You've been spending a lot of time thinking about your values, and this is another day when they're uppermost in your mind. Consider whether you're paying enough attention to your priorities in life or whether they take a back seat to more mundane considerations. Or perhaps you're wondering how to make your money stretch further, like a piece of elastic. The test of Saturn's move to Sagittarius is overcoming obstacles. When one way is blocked, find another. When one method fails, devise a new one. Meetings and discussion need structure and purpose.

Lucky Number

534

Financial Outlook

fair

Compatible Sign

Libra

Scorpio

October 23 - November 21

Make the most of your social life by getting together with friends and people who are on the same wavelength as you. Your charm is at the max, so you'll have a great time together, whether you're doing something special or simply meeting for a drink. It's also a good day for immersing yourself in a favourite hobby or leisure activity because you'll find it very relaxing. As Saturn leaves Scorpio you begin to question your values. Deal with what you want in life versus what you do not want.

Lucky Number

426

Financial Outlook

fair

Compatible Sign

Gemini

Sagittarius

November 22-December 21

It's a day for enjoying your own company, Archers. It's not that you're feeling antisocial so much as that you simply need some time to yourself, so you can think things through at your own pace. If you're busy at work you'll definitely appreciate being left alone so you can have some peace and quiet. As Saturn enters your sign for a long stay, ask yourself who is responsible for your physical appearance, your personality, and your self-image -- whether you have put too much emphasis on these things, or whether you have neglected them.

Lucky Number

209

Financial Outlook

very good

Compatible Sign

Virgo

Capricorn

December 22-January 19

Enjoy your social life by getting together with some good friends and having fun. You'll really enjoy going out on the town, whether you're having a swift drink or making a night of it. If you're attending some sort of group gathering you'll love finding people who are kindred spirits. As Saturn enters your twelfth house, face your fears and worries, resolve issues that weaken your happiness and productivity, and deal responsibly with loss and disappointment.

Lucky Number

351

Financial Outlook

fair

Compatible Sign

Sagittarius
Aquarius

January 20-February 18

You're feeling cheerful and it's easy to get on well with the other people in your life. You'll enjoy a special rapport with older friends and relatives, as well as intimate partners or people with whom you share money or other resources. As Saturn enters Sagittarius, you begin to assess your satisfaction with a career, efforts involving long-range goals, and the role you play in the lives of others. It's a good opportunity to talk about any potentially difficult topics, because they're less likely to cause ructions.

Lucky Number

814

Financial Outlook

strong

Compatible Sign

Scorpio

Pisces

February 19-March 20

Your relationships are enjoyable today, so it's easy to get on with people. You won't care if you're with folks from a different background, or whose skin is another color, because such things won't matter. As Saturn enters your mid-heaven, take a responsible attitude toward your direction for the future. Though you should seek the wisdom and guidance of others, letting them make decisions for you is a mistake. Nor should you be tempted to blame others for failure or wrong actions in the past.

Lucky Number

186

Financial Outlook

very good

Compatible Sign

Pisces
