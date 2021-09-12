Horoscopes for Sunday, September 12, 2021

Aries It's very easy to get on well with everyone around you today, which is good news. Take advantage of this amenable time to make contact with people who aren't always easy to deal with, in the hope that they're being more human than usual. Older friends and relatives are especially good company right now. Lucky Number 847 Financial Outlook fair Compatible Sign Aries

Taurus Someone does you a good turn today, much to your delight. It won't have to be a massive favor to win your gratitude and affection, but you'll be touched by even a modest gesture of friendship. There's a great rapport, too, between you and someone who comes from a different background or country, and you'll really enjoy one another's company. Lucky Number 401 Financial Outlook strong Compatible Sign Aquarius

Gemini You're in a good mood, and you're happy to share it with whoever happens to be around. If you're at work, you'll make an effort to create a harmonious and cheerful atmosphere, even to the extent of inviting a colleague out for a drink or asking them about themselves. There could also be a mini flirtation with someone, which will lift your spirits. Lucky Number 852 Financial Outlook good Compatible Sign Libra

Cancer It's easy to hit it off with everyone you meet today that it would be a shame to spend time on your own unless you really can't avoid it. So consider arranging to meet a friend for lunch or a quick drink after work, or decide to go mad and hit the town. There may also be a wonderfully romantic and sexy interlude with you-know-who, which will really put a spring in your step. Lucky Number 221 Financial Outlook weak Compatible Sign Sagittarius

Leo If you're at work today, make a point of being extra nice to your colleagues and clients. That doesn't mean being patronizing or condescending. It simply means that you'll want to have a pleasant time with them and will do whatever you can to make that happen. You might even feel inspired to buy everyone a treat, such as some chocolate biscuits or a round of drinks in the pub after work. Lucky Number 272 Financial Outlook weak Compatible Sign Pisces

Virgo Thank goodness the atmosphere is starting to improve. You're in a much more easy-going and gentle mood, so it's a good opportunity to apologize for your part in all the hoo-ha. It's also a great day for arranging some forthcoming social events because you'll enjoy having them to look forward to. Lucky Number 625 Financial Outlook very good Compatible Sign Virgo

Libra How about spending some money on your home or family today? You'll enjoy roaming around the shops seeing what's on offer, and you won't have to part with a small fortune to enjoy yourself either. Mind you, it won't be all that easy to stop yourself splurging on things you fancy, but at least make sure that they're attractive and that you'll still like them tomorrow. If you're going out for a meal you'll make the most of the experience. Lucky Number 280 Financial Outlook weak Compatible Sign Taurus

Scorpio Make the most of your dazzling charm today. You'll find it wonderfully easy to get on well with whoever happens to be around, and they'll enjoy your company too. You might even be inspired to do some entertaining, even if it's nothing more strenuous than inviting someone round for a cup of tea. But one word of warning - don't expect everyone to be at your beck and call all the time. Lucky Number 669 Financial Outlook fair Compatible Sign Sagittarius

Sagittarius It's no good expecting loved ones to behave themselves today, or to do what you were expecting. Instead, they'll go their own way whenever it suits them. Shop for items that are unusual in some way. However, resist buying things you don't really need but that amuse you because you're bored. Lucky Number 265 Financial Outlook weak Compatible Sign Virgo

Capricorn This is a fabulous day for mixing with people you feel comfortable with. Enjoy their company... they'll cheer you up if you're slightly down in the dumps. If you're planning a surprise for a friend, you'll enjoy giving it plenty of thought now, so make it special and memorable. Lucky Number 565 Financial Outlook very good Compatible Sign Cancer

Aquarius This is just the day for being with other people, although you'd prefer to be with one or two rather than a cast of thousands. At some point you'll also appreciate having a little time to yourself. You don't have a lot of energy today, so you'll have to pace yourself, but guard against being so lazy that you get everyone else to do things for you. Lucky Number 612 Financial Outlook good Compatible Sign Sagittarius