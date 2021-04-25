Horoscopes
Horoscopes for Sunday, April 25, 2021
Aries
Someone is being awfully vague today. Is this deliberate, perhaps because they're trying to keep something from you, or is it simply because their mind is on other things? You should certainly be careful about who you trust right now, especially if money is involved, because there's a chance that someone might try to take advantage of your good nature. Watch out!
Lucky Number254
Financial Outlookvery good
Compatible SignLibra
Taurus
Look after yourself today Taurus, because you're easily put off your stroke. That might be because you have a nagging feeling that you're on the wrong track or you aren't doing something properly, or it could be because someone is subtly undermining you and making you doubt yourself. This is a day for taking a back seat, provided that you can do so without incurring further problems.
Lucky Number561
Financial Outlookgood
Compatible SignAries
Gemini
You must admit that there are times when you're quite scatterbrained, but this isn't one of them Gemini. Instead, you're in a highly practical and rational mood, and you'll excel at getting to grips with mundane tasks and chores. It will be a source of great satisfaction to look at all the things you've achieved today, such as paying bills, doing some filing and simply being efficient.
Lucky Number538
Financial Outlookfair
Compatible SignAquarius
Cancer
Make the most of your creative abilities today. You'll enjoy turning them into reality, whether that means making a special effort with the cooking or creating a masterpiece with your paints and paintbrushes. If you can't tell your Matisse from your Mozart, give your support and encouragement to someone who can. They'll appreciate being given a pat on the back.
Lucky Number819
Financial Outlookweak
Compatible SignLeo
Leo
You don't have as much energy as usual today, which is likely to do with the state of your emotions. Maybe you're feeling sad or confused about something and it's coloring your entire day. Take care that you don't subtly undermine yourself by saying or doing things that show you in a bad light, or sabotage your efforts. It's a tricky day so take it gently.
Lucky Number304
Financial Outlookstrong
Compatible SignScorpio
Virgo
Life has certainly had its ups and downs lately but today you're on a nice, even keel. Make the most of it by catching up with jobs that have had to take a back seat recently, and by making contact with anyone you haven't spoken to lately. If you're in the middle of making plans for the future this is a good day for jotting down the ideas you've had so far or for asking the advice of someone you trust.
Lucky Number118
Financial Outlookvery good
Compatible SignPisces
Libra
You take pride in your work today, so you'll happily pull out the stops whenever you think it's necessary. You're not only keen to get the praise and approval that you think you deserve for all your efforts, you'll also enjoy the satisfaction that comes from a job well done. If you've been waiting for the right time to discuss a financial matter with someone, today might be a good opportunity to speak up.
Lucky Number656
Financial Outlookweak
Compatible SignCancer
Scorpio
You can learn something new today and it doesn't have to be in a classroom, either. All you need to do is to keep your mind open and get ready to be informed. You might learn something interesting from a friend, a television program or a newspaper article. This is also a good day for buying a reference or non-fiction book.
Lucky Number474
Financial Outlookstrong
Compatible SignPisces
Sagittarius
Focus on activities that increase your sense of emotional security. That might be anything from arranging an insurance policy to putting some spare money in a savings account, or talking about your innermost feelings to someone you trust. It's a good day for being with someone you care about and valuing the time you're able to spend together.
Lucky Number712
Financial Outlookgood
Compatible SignCapricorn
Capricorn
Be prepared to give someone some valuable emotional support today. That might involve listening to them talk to you, giving them some advice or simply being there when they need you. If you're in a long-term relationship you'll probably know how easy it is to take one another for granted every now and then, but today is a great opportunity to show your partner how much you appreciate them.
Lucky Number269
Financial Outlookweak
Compatible SignAquarius
Aquarius
Take care of yourself if you're mixing with anyone who's high- powered or who has a massive ego because they could easily put you down or make you feel like an idiot. Whether they actually undermine you, or you simply think they do, is a moot point, but it's definitely not a good day for you to mix with people who make you feel inferior at the best of times. Spend some time by yourself today until you feel more confident.
Lucky Number876
Financial Outlookvery good
Compatible SignLibra
Pisces
You're in a very constructive and practical frame of mind today, so make the most of it. It's great for making plans connected with travel or a celebration, as you'll want to concentrate on the details in order to make the whole thing a complete success. There's no danger of you glossing over important facts simply because they're too boring. Right now, you see them as a challenge to be surmounted.
