Horoscopes for Thursday, April 1, 2021

Aries You've got too much to do today, with too many facts and figures to keep in your head. Something's got to give and, at this rate, it's going to be your temper. Write down everything that you've got to do, and also jot down important facts, because you'll drive yourself crazy if you try to remember too many things at once. Then take a few deep breaths and count to ten. After all, it is April Fool's Day! Lucky Number 348 Financial Outlook weak Compatible Sign Libra

Taurus Someone has got to keep a firm hold over their conversation otherwise they might say the wrong thing at the wrong time. Whether or not it's an April Fool's joke, it won't go down very well and may even cause a bit of a stir. Resist the temptation to make any facetious remarks yourself because what seems like a good idea at the time could turn out to be more trouble than it's worth. Lucky Number 268 Financial Outlook very good Compatible Sign Capricorn

Gemini You're feeling rather nervy today, and being on edge will make you prone to losing your temper and leaping to conclusions. It's April Fool's Day after all! Do yourself, and everyone else, a big favor by trying to keep cool, calm and collected even if you feel you're at the mercy of others. A friend could be possessive or nosy, which will be very annoying. Lucky Number 628 Financial Outlook strong Compatible Sign Gemini

Cancer Harsh words are never far away especially by silly little things that you'd normally take in your stride. It's April Fool's Day. Try not to get involved in a tit-for-tat battle of words in which you compete with someone to see which of you can utter the most stinging put-down. Being determined to have the last word means this spat will last for longer than necessary. Lucky Number 713 Financial Outlook very good Compatible Sign Taurus

Leo Go carefully today and try to keep everything in proportion, otherwise you could easily get bogged down in tiny details and end up wasting hours going round in circles. This is particularly likely if you're filling in a form, sorting out a health problem or trying to organize a journey, because you'll get caught up in all sorts of nitpicking questions. It's enough to make you lose your temper, and that's quite likely to happen on April Fool's Day.. Lucky Number 649 Financial Outlook weak Compatible Sign Pisces

Virgo The more you care about something or someone, the more likely you are to get your knickers in a twist about it today. Are you letting things get to you unnecessarily, or is this the sort of thing that would always wind you up? Don't be the April Fool. Try not to get caught up in petty details that don't really mean anything because they'll only encourage you to get even more steamed up. Lucky Number 947 Financial Outlook weak Compatible Sign Cancer

Libra There's a clash between your feelings and your rational mind today, leaving you at the mercy of both this April Fool's Day. Most likely, your feelings will win, leaving you in the grip of intense emotions that just seem to run riot inside you. You'll be most aware of this when you're around people that you know almost as well as you know yourself, and their funny little habits will trigger your irritation and start a slanging match. Lucky Number 460 Financial Outlook weak Compatible Sign Libra

Scorpio You need to do something exciting and mentally stimulating today, preferably in the company of someone entertaining. Remember, it's April Fool's Day. Forget about doing things by the book and try to strike out on your own every now and then, unless such actions will cause endless trouble for you. You'll benefit from a change of scene, too, even if it's only for a short spell. Lucky Number 539 Financial Outlook strong Compatible Sign Libra

Sagittarius April Fool is on the loose, and it's not the greatest start to the month because someone is feeling agitated and crotchety. They also seem to be looking for a fight because they keep needling and goading you, waiting for you to start shouting. Or is the boot on the other foot and are you the one who's poised for a row? It's a bad-tempered day and all these verbal spats and quarrels don't make it any easier. Lucky Number 125 Financial Outlook strong Compatible Sign Scorpio

Capricorn The better you know someone the more likely they are to get on your nerves today, which won't make for a very peaceful start to the month. It's a case of familiarity breeding contempt, and there isn't very much you can do about it unless you're able to keep a firm grip on your temper. But is that possible right on April Fool's Day? Probably not. If you do blow your top, try to restrict the explosion to a short outburst rather than something that registers on the Richter scale. Lucky Number 536 Financial Outlook strong Compatible Sign Leo

Aquarius If you're feeling at a bit of a loose end today you'll enjoy cheering yourself up by spending money. Is this a good idea, Aquarius, or should you be saving your cash instead? Try not to splash out recklessly on items that look good at the time but which you know in your heart of hearts you don't really want or need. Lucky Number 080 Financial Outlook fair Compatible Sign Scorpio