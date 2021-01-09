Horoscopes for Saturday, January 9, 2021

Aries Just when it seems that your life is going to settle down a little, you may find that a certain person or situation may re-enter your life, requiring flexibility on your part. People around you won't be able to decide what they want to do. Considering this, it may be wise to put off making commitments with others until a better day. A career, domestic or family matter may reach a turning point that will help you define the direction in which you should go. Lucky Number 702 Financial Outlook weak Compatible Sign Libra

Taurus You aren't able to assert yourself as much as you'd like at the moment. You may feel that the circumstances you are in means you can't make much of an impression on the world. Issuing ultimatums will not make any difference, so just bide your time until the tide turns in your favour. Luckily there are also fun-loving influences around. If you can exert yourself to be slightly more realistic, you'll find that everything just slots into place very nicely indeed. Lucky Number 871 Financial Outlook strong Compatible Sign Aries

Gemini With some research and preparation you may be able to negotiate with your boss that you can do some, or all of your work from home, which would allow you to spend more time with your family. All work and no play is not healthy, and certainly not much fun for you or your loved ones. Don't be drawn into other people's personal affairs and don't be unnerved by the difficulties that colleagues are causing you at the moment. Lucky Number 139 Financial Outlook very good Compatible Sign Taurus

Cancer There's something fishy going on, and you're about to pretend there isn't. You're extremely determined right now and you'll get to the bottom of things, even if it costs you every friend you have. Your stars sends you on a ruthless quest for truth and justice: just be sure one of those hairs that you split isn't your lifeline. You still have a long way to go, and it would be fatal to burn all your bridges. Lucky Number 860 Financial Outlook good Compatible Sign Libra

Leo From the moment you wake up, you can tell that this isn't going to be just another ordinary day. You sense a delicious change in the wind. Everything is new, yet in some strange sense it all feels a bit familiar. You seem to be in touch with a past life, or perhaps it's just an ideal future that you sense. Be sure to investigate all of the perimeters to see what new things have come in from the outside. Lucky Number 149 Financial Outlook good Compatible Sign Aries

Virgo Your own problems aren't enough for you this day, and you're prepared to help friends and strangers alike. The stars brings out the nurturer in you: people looking for a fight will have to look elsewhere. The feast may have seem endless, but the leftovers take up surprisingly little space in the refrigerator. Do the best with what you have, especially if you're on a tight budget - you're good at making a little go a long way. Lucky Number 692 Financial Outlook weak Compatible Sign Scorpio

Libra Ready or not, it's time to get off the bench and step onto the playing field. A sporty Moon promotes you to a first-string player in a rough and tumble game, but some of the opposing team might not be playing by the rules. On the other hand, if others are willing to be brutally honest, they can expect the same from you. Test and hardship can lift your team to the rank of champions now. Lucky Number 550 Financial Outlook good Compatible Sign Capricorn

Scorpio You're placing too much importance on something that doesn't really matter. It's time for you to slow down and catch up on the seemingly unimportant tasks that have fallen through the cracks lately. You'd be wise to give your body the rest that it requires. Don't be afraid to delegate as much work as possible. Letting someone else run the show for a few days doesn't mean that you have given up. Lucky Number 672 Financial Outlook fair Compatible Sign Libra

Sagittarius With things more or less in place, this is a great day to turn your attention to higher studies and find out about that diploma or degree you've always wanted to get, that will make your life smoother or more interesting. It's also a good idea to put some conscious effort into your personality - you know what I mean. A sudden event could make you think of your parents: please give them a call, if you can. Lucky Number 209 Financial Outlook very good Compatible Sign Virgo

Capricorn It's time to make a decision about a long term commitment to the one you love. You don't have to jump in with both feet and propose marriage, but plan a quiet, romantic evening for two to discuss your future intentions. Don't hold back because of your insecurities. Lucky Number 617 Financial Outlook fair Compatible Sign Scorpio

Aquarius There's tension at home and at work this day. Do not carry your workload home with you. In fact, avoid working altogether if you can, as it will not yield the desired results. Children will be playful at the moment. Avoid getting angry with your family. Work on some healthy eating habits and exercise. Lucky Number 083 Financial Outlook weak Compatible Sign Virgo