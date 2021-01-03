Horoscopes for Sunday, January 3, 2021

Aries There is a strong focus on career and parental matters this day. You need to be cautious regarding your dealings with someone in authority - things may not be what they seem. This is also a good day to spend time with your partner. Communication in general should prove to be smoother sailing than usual so this would be an opportune time to discuss delicate matters with others. Good news in the evening is indicated. Lucky Number 594 Financial Outlook fair Compatible Sign Aquarius

Taurus The steadier you are now, the better throw caution to the wind and be exceptionally attentive to details. If anything, labour the point and you'll find in a few days' time that you are really glad you did. Friends will be able to give your morale a big boost at the moment, if you're in need of support. Team relationships and efforts work tremendously well at the moment. Why fly solo if you don't need to? Lucky Number 749 Financial Outlook good Compatible Sign Cancer

Gemini You are in a dissatisfied mood, and are just spoiling for a fight on this day. However, be warned that this could backfire on you unpleasantly, especially if you take on superiors at work. At home, everyone is used to your behaviour and they generally make allowances for you, as they will on this day. Lucky Number 273 Financial Outlook very good Compatible Sign Leo

Cancer No one can accuse you of being a wallflower this day! The modern cowboy or cowgirl has a tendency to shoot from the lip and you won't be afraid to tell it like it is. Your response will be quick, and your timing near perfect. If you don't accomplish what you set out to do this morning by the end of the day, it won't be for lack of trying. Getting an 'A' for effort is sometimes better than facing the test. Lucky Number 655 Financial Outlook very good Compatible Sign Leo

Leo Any doubt you may have had about your current position in life can be put to rest. Your sense of place seems to stabilize with each passing hour. Now that you know you're meant to be exactly where you are in the universe, consider some of the details that until recently seemed like background noise. It's time to make a difference in this world. Start with something small and work your way up from there. Lucky Number 558 Financial Outlook good Compatible Sign Capricorn

Virgo Your confidence is sky high and the day is yours to mould in whatever way you like. With your logical skills, persuasive ability and instinctive sizing up of any situation, you're able to succeed where others fail. Those areas requiring personal interaction will see success this day. Lucky Number 412 Financial Outlook strong Compatible Sign Capricorn

Libra Romance is the highlight of the day. You've been immersed in mundane things for too long now, and you should suddenly come across a person who lightens your mood. Remember, though, that there are no shortcuts if you want stability and have long-term plans. Lucky Number 823 Financial Outlook good Compatible Sign Gemini

Scorpio Are you feeling like a little fish in a great big pond? Don't fool yourself into thinking that you don't count: right now you're part of something that is much bigger than the sum of its parts. Explore all your options - there are those who empathise with you and are ready to give you as much leeway as you need. If you play your cards right, this could be a once in a lifetime opportunity for you. Lucky Number 080 Financial Outlook weak Compatible Sign Scorpio

Sagittarius Your stars are bright this day, so make the most of it! You're on the right track and if you stick to it, you'll get a lot of recognition at the end of the day. People naturally look up to you, and it makes you feel good. An eye problem could flare up suddenly. Lucky Number 471 Financial Outlook strong Compatible Sign Taurus

Capricorn You may encounter people who will have a profound influence on you. You'll succeed in disentangling a desperately complicated situation with much dexterity, and receive warm compliments. Don't gossip or it could rebound on you. Avoid hurtful words at home and don't sell your furniture in order to take part in a risky financial deal! Lucky Number 302 Financial Outlook good Compatible Sign Taurus

Aquarius Try to avoid arguments with your family and friends. You will be less than satisfied with the way things are around you. Keep the peace with your parents. If you are working, the pressure will be on, but after hours the mood really improves! Relax and get enough rest. This will revitalize your energies and let you take advantage of your strokes of genius. Lucky Number 863 Financial Outlook very good Compatible Sign Pisces