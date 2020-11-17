Idaho Statesman Logo
Horoscopes

Horoscopes for Tuesday, November 17, 2020

AccuWeather

Aries

March 21-April 19

There's never any knowing where Cupid will strike, and today he scores a direct hit with someone who has authority or influence over you, Aries. Alternatively, there could be a big age gap between the two of you. Is this a temporary attraction that will soon blow over or is it worth following up, despite the apparent difficulties that this will involve?

Lucky Number

987

Financial Outlook

fair

Compatible Sign

Leo

Taurus

April 20-May 20

If you've recently been smitten by someone new and have been wondering what to do about it, matters could be taken out of your hands today when nature takes its course. It's certainly a very good day for asserting yourself without offending anyone, because you'll manage to say what you think and to ask for what you want without coming on too strong.

Lucky Number

723

Financial Outlook

good

Compatible Sign

Cancer

Gemini

May 21-June 21

A highly seductive atmosphere surrounds you today, so don't be surprised if you end up having a very steamy encounter with you-know-who. It's just the sort of thing you're in the mood for right now, whether you're with someone you've known for ever or you're embarking on a new relationship. It will add to the spice if some sort of secrecy is involved.

Lucky Number

693

Financial Outlook

very good

Compatible Sign

Aries

Cancer

June 22-July 22

You're in a dynamic and lively mood today, with plenty of energy to help you sail through the day. You'll have a particularly good time if you're with friends and partners, and there will be a fantastic atmosphere between you. If you've been wondering whether to make a play for someone who's been a friend until now, this might be the day to make your move.

Lucky Number

872

Financial Outlook

fair

Compatible Sign

Aries

Leo

July 23-August 22

You're full of energy and enterprise today, which is good news after the rather muted atmosphere of the past few days. You really want to make a splash, particularly at work, and are eager to show yourself in a good light. There could also be interesting developments in a budding relationship, particularly if it's connected with your work.

Lucky Number

731

Financial Outlook

fair

Compatible Sign

Aquarius
Virgo

August 23-September 22

You're in a very playful mood today and you'll love doing things that you enjoy, especially if they involve some sort of adventure or challenge. There are sexual sparks flying around today, which makes life much more interesting. Do you want to act on them or do you consider the whole thing to be nothing more than harmless fun?

Lucky Number

611

Financial Outlook

strong

Compatible Sign

Aries

Libra

September 23-October 22

Want to make a close relationship more sexy or fun? Then you'll have plenty of ideas about how to make that happen today. All you have to do is act on them, and given your current mood that shouldn't be too difficult at all. You've got lots of energy today, so channel it into whichever directions you want. It's an invigorating and inspiring day.

Lucky Number

327

Financial Outlook

very good

Compatible Sign

Aquarius

Scorpio

October 23 - November 21

You're full of beans today and eager to be active. You certainly don't want to sit around doing nothing. It definitely helps that there's a rapport between you and a certain someone, which puts a sparkle in your eye and makes you feel positively raunchy. Social activities will be great fun, helped by the feeling in the air that anything could happen.

Lucky Number

324

Financial Outlook

fair

Compatible Sign

Gemini

Sagittarius

November 22-December 21

The more effort you put in, Sagittarius, the more enjoyment and satisfaction you'll get back. You're certainly prepared to put in a lot of hard work, but don't forget to enjoy yourself at the same time. This is a really good day for spending time with a colleague or customer that you like, especially if you want to get to know them better.

Lucky Number

732

Financial Outlook

good

Compatible Sign

Aquarius

Capricorn

December 22-January 19

There's a fantastic atmosphere between you and a certain someone today. There sexual chemistry is intense. Where will this go? You are full of energy and vitality, and determined to make the very best of the day. If you're going to a social event or getting together with a friend, you'll be the center of attention and for all the right reasons.

Lucky Number

321

Financial Outlook

very good

Compatible Sign

Pisces
Aquarius

January 20-February 18

This is a very lively and invigorating day, with plenty to keep you occupied. Have fun with some of your nearest and dearest, especially if you haven't seen them in a while. It's also a brilliant day for carrying out some home improvements, although you'd prefer it if you're left to get on with these by yourself.

Lucky Number

802

Financial Outlook

strong

Compatible Sign

Pisces

Pisces

February 19-March 20

You're full of energy and enthusiasm today, making you want to do something exciting and memorable. Ideally, you should spend time being sociable, especially if you're with people who always make you feel good. And if you've had your eye on a certain someone recently, this could be the day when you take things one step further with them. There's no knowing what might happen between you now, thanks to today's sexy atmosphere!

Lucky Number

236

Financial Outlook

very good

Compatible Sign

Pisces
