Horoscopes for Saturday, November 14, 2020

Aries This is the perfect day for spending money on items that will boost your confidence or improve your image in some way. You don't have to spend a fortune in the process, either, even though this could be rather tempting. If you're on the hunt for a special outfit for a festive party, or something to wear for an important interview, you could spot the very thing today. Lucky Number 348 Financial Outlook strong Compatible Sign Sagittarius

Taurus You're in a benevolent and generous mood today, and you're happy to put yourself out for others if they need your help. However, although you'll happily volunteer your services, you won't be nearly so eager to help out if you sense it's expected of you. If you feel pushed into doing things against your will, you'll want to rebel and show that you're a free spirit. Lucky Number 463 Financial Outlook very good Compatible Sign Virgo

Gemini You'll have to choose your words carefully between now and the twenty-sixth of November, thanks to Mercury retrograde, which scrambles everything to do with communications. What seems like a straightforward conversation to you may get scrambled, with the other person thinking you said something completely different. Ideally, you should avoid taking part in important discussions during this short phase to avoid potential problems. Lucky Number 515 Financial Outlook weak Compatible Sign Sagittarius

Cancer You're sociable today Cancer. You'll blossom when you're with kindred spirits, because you'll feel that you're among friends even if you don't know them very well. If you can spare the time you'll enjoy immersing yourself in a favourite hobby or leisure activity. Lucky Number 674 Financial Outlook weak Compatible Sign Libra

Leo You're feeling positive and upbeat, no matter what's going on in your life. Enjoy yourself today, and hope that other people will have a good time as well. An older relative or friend could give you an opportunity to shine or they might give you some helpful advice about a domestic matter. Lucky Number 129 Financial Outlook very good Compatible Sign Aries

Virgo During the next few days, you can't avoid confusion, especially when talking to loved ones. Someone gets the wrong end of the stick or your imagination fills in the gaps. Be especially careful between now and the 27th if you're involved in a property deal. Ideally, you shouldn't sign any contracts until this tricky phase has passed. Lucky Number 942 Financial Outlook very good Compatible Sign Cancer

Libra In true Libran style, you get on well with everyone around you today. You aren't interested in picking fights or being obstructive. Instead, you want to blend in with everyone else, getting on with them as well as possible and enjoying their company at the same time. It's a good day for doing some entertaining at home, too. Lucky Number 947 Financial Outlook strong Compatible Sign Capricorn

Scorpio A certain person is great fun to have around today. They're jovial, good-humored and they make you laugh. However, you could be excused for suspecting that they're being slightly larger than life. Maybe they embroider a story they're telling or they display little bursts of arrogance. Never mind, you're prepared to forgive them because they're such fantastic company. Lucky Number 346 Financial Outlook strong Compatible Sign Gemini

Sagittarius Someone is being very friendly and cheerful today, even if life has dealt them a hard blow recently. They're a good example of the power of positive thinking, and you could learn something from them. Alternatively, maybe you're the one who's smiling in the face of adversity, in which case your constructive attitude will help you to weather the storms life is putting in your path. Lucky Number 423 Financial Outlook good Compatible Sign Gemini

Capricorn You're very popular today! People want to be with you and they say the sort of things that make you blush with pleasure. You'll enjoy shopping for clothes or other items to enhance your image or even alter it in some way. The atmosphere between you and you-know-who is pretty special, too, with a dash of romance and affection to keep you smiling. Lucky Number 421 Financial Outlook strong Compatible Sign Aries

Aquarius A certain person is rather full of themselves today. It isn't a problem, but they're definitely being rather pompous or arrogant, and they may also claim to have lots of answers to any problems you mention. They aren't being malicious so it's nothing to worry about. If you're at home you'll enjoy relaxing and forgetting all about work. Lucky Number 430 Financial Outlook very good Compatible Sign Virgo