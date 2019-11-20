Horoscopes
Horoscopes for Wednesday, November 20, 2019
Aries
The Moon enters Virgo and your sixth house of health and service today, so make sure you are practising good habits as Mercury turns direct after a frustrating retro phase. It's very important for you to keep yourself healthy in weeks ahead; avoid poor dietary habits and be sure to practice stress relief tactics every day. This is a good day for organizing and preparing yourself for the month ahead... pay attention to details you might have neglected recently.
Lucky Number381
Financial Outlookweak
Compatible SignCancer
Taurus
The Moon moves into Virgo and your fifth house of romance and creativity today, giving you a light-hearted view of the world. This is a wonderful day for romantic encounters as Mercury turns direct after a retrograde period, so take the opportunities that come your way. Do something unexpected and wonderful for someone you care about, especially the young people in your life.
Lucky Number531
Financial Outlookweak
Compatible SignLibra
Gemini
The Moon enters Virgo and your fourth house of home and family today, urging you to stay close to the hearth. As Mercury also turns direct in Scorpio, you may need to talk to your partner about an important issue, perhaps concerning work or health. If you don't handle this now, it could snowball into something worse. Much can be accomplished at home today, so plan to spend your spare time working around the house.
Lucky Number847
Financial Outlookfair
Compatible SignSagittarius
Cancer
The Moon enters Virgo and your third house of communications today, making you more talkative. Take this opportunity to respond to your phone calls and email; you'll be extra efficient and effective with words as Mercury turns direct after a frustrating retro phase. Someone at work may get on your nerves, by saying something that doesn't sit right with you; let it slide if you want to make a good impression on your higher ups.
Lucky Number748
Financial Outlookfair
Compatible SignScorpio
Leo
The Moon enters Virgo and your second house of personal finances, urging you to pay attention to your bank balance. You may be tempted to spend on household items as Mercury turns direct after a frustrating retro phase, but if you don't have room for it, don't buy it! Your creative powers can be stimulated by this energy, so allow yourself to imagine, create, and dream.
Lucky Number638
Financial Outlookweak
Compatible SignPisces
Virgo
The Moon enters Virgo and your first house of personality as Mercury turns direct after a frustrating retro phase, helping to give you an edge in everything you do. Your charm and grace are at an all-time high for the next two days; even those suffering from depression or frustration will find it is easier to express yourself with positive results. Be open to love and other little miracles now.
Lucky Number587
Financial Outlookvery good
Compatible SignCapricorn
Libra
With the sensitive Moon transiting your twelfth house of secrets and spirituality, you may not care for the company of others today. Make an effort to feed your soul as Mercury turns direct after a frustrating retro phase, whether you indulge in aroma therapy, yoga, or a chocolate ice cream treat. Being alone for any length of time should be therapeutic. Tell your loved ones you need some alone time and then take it!
Lucky Number417
Financial Outlookstrong
Compatible SignGemini
Scorpio
Once the Moon enters Virgo and your eleventh house of friends and associates, you'll feel optimistic and friendly again. Yesterday's frustrations are quickly forgotten, so make an effort not to hold a grudge. You may agree to disagree with someone as Mercury turns direct after a frustrating retro phase in your sign, but just remember that everyone is entitled to an opinion, no matter how wrong it is!
Lucky Number555
Financial Outlookgood
Compatible SignCapricorn
Sagittarius
You'll have your nose to the grindstone as the Moon enters Virgo and your tenth house of career and status. The drive to achieve may be especially strong as Mercury turns direct after a frustrating retro phase. This same energy could create problems among co-workers and other associates, so be aware of the moods of others. Also, watch for a tendency to say the wrong thing at the wrong time to the wrong person.
Lucky Number455
Financial Outlookstrong
Compatible SignLibra
Capricorn
With the Moon entering Virgo and your ninth house of travel and adventure, it's time to try something new. Even if all you do is order something you haven't tried before from your favourite restaurant, you need to expand your horizons a bit as Mercury turns direct after a retrograde period. Capricorn often takes comfort in the tried-and-true, but there is a part of you that longs for the excitement of change.
Lucky Number170
Financial Outlookweak
Compatible SignLibra
Aquarius
Dreams you had last night may still be haunting you this morning as Mercury turns direct after a frustrating retro phase; remember that monsters are just symbols for fears you have in your life. Your psychic abilities may be strong while the Moon passes through Virgo and your eighth house of sex, money, and power today... if you have a strong hunch about something, you can bet on it.
Lucky Number769
Financial Outlookgood
Compatible SignGemini
Pisces
The Moon enters Virgo and your seventh house of marriage and partnership, urging you to focus on your relationship with your most significant other. Even if your most significant other is your cat or your dog, this individual needs your undivided attention. Take time out for the two of you as Mercury turns direct after a frustrating retro phase and really savour the pleasure of companionship.
