Horoscopes for Saturday, November 9, 2019

Aries Your emotions are high as the Moon moves through Aries; you'll have more energy to complete important tasks as the day wears on. Love is highlighted, so don't be surprised if you must deal with persistent suitors. If you are in a romantic relationship, it's time to express your affection. Take the time to do something nice for someone special now; tomorrow may be too hectic. Lucky Number 783 Financial Outlook good Compatible Sign Pisces

Taurus If you wake up early this morning after a strange dream, don't worry. It's just the cosmos digging deep into your psyche and it doesn't mean you are a weirdo. Dreams are almost always about something other than dark desires; the language of the sleeping mind is almost entirely symbolic. You are normal, so carry on in good faith. Lucky Number 584 Financial Outlook weak Compatible Sign Pisces

Gemini Venus and Pluto egg each other on, tempting you towards social and personal excess. You're far too wise to find yourself hooked up with a stranger, but keep the alcoholic drinks to a minimum anyway. You wouldn't want to get wild and then realize you've had a one-night stand with the boss's niece or nephew. Avoid iffy situations. Lucky Number 600 Financial Outlook good Compatible Sign Virgo

Cancer You may receive kudos from your superiors or important people in your community and the Moon blends with the Venus to encourage rewards in relationships. This has the potential to be a wonderful time for you. Look for growth-encouraging opportunities that will pay off in the new year. Lucky Number 228 Financial Outlook good Compatible Sign Taurus

Leo Aim high while the Moon favors your endeavors. Creative projects and publishing ventures should go well now. Those of you seeking to continue your education may find that a teacher or professor is especially helpful in pointing you in the right direction, so don't be afraid to ask for advice. Lucky Number 512 Financial Outlook fair Compatible Sign Leo

Virgo Going out could be dangerous on this wild and woolly day when anything can happen. You'll need to expect the unexpected and take special care in public places. Your friends and associates may need your assistance but they may also be a drain on your resources and your sanity. Romance can be exhilarating but may be tinged with just a touch of obsession. Lucky Number 659 Financial Outlook strong Compatible Sign Taurus

Libra If you had a bad day with your partner yesterday, today is the day to kiss and make up. The Moon blends with Venus to create a romantic passion; this may be a little over the top, but sometimes a bit of drama is in order. Those of you with children may find them acting up, but if you listen closely, you'll find they really just want and need your attention. Lucky Number 405 Financial Outlook very good Compatible Sign Aries

Scorpio If you haven't been feeling well, you are likely to have more strength and energy today. Your health can be improved through positive thinking; optimism has been shown to be a factor in longevity. Eliminate the excess stress in your life and replace bad habits with good ones... you will start to feel better and look better in no time! Lucky Number 772 Financial Outlook fair Compatible Sign Scorpio

Sagittarius You may be lucky in love today as the romantic Moon sails through your fifth house of romance and creativity. If you have a special someone in mind to be your sweetheart, this is a good time to make your intentions known. Archers in the creative fields will find today is a banner day as well. Allow your imagination free reign. Lucky Number 730 Financial Outlook strong Compatible Sign Sagittarius

Capricorn Tension arises between your private life and your public persona. Both your family and your career may be vying for your attention. It seems you can't please anyone today and that the harder you try the worse it gets. Family arguments or difficulties at home may affect your job performance. Find a way to release stress and relax this evening to avoid unnecessary arguments. Lucky Number 543 Financial Outlook strong Compatible Sign Sagittarius

Aquarius Good vibes exist between you and your associates now, so take this opportunity to discuss your ideas with your peers. Relationships with friends, neighbors, and siblings are also benefited by today's aspects, so reach out to them through the telephone or email. Get involved with groups who are working towards improving the community. Teamwork is favoured today. Lucky Number 787 Financial Outlook good Compatible Sign Taurus