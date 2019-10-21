Horoscopes for Monday, October 21, 2019

Aries Today brings a wonderful opportunity to cherish your friends, whether you have the pleasure of being with them in body or in spirit. Let a pal know how much they mean to you - they'll be thrilled. This is also a super day for getting involved in a pastime or belief with spiritual, mystical or religious overtones, whether that means visiting a church or giving yourself a tarot reading. Lucky Number 877 Financial Outlook weak Compatible Sign Gemini

Taurus If you need help or support, don't be afraid to ask for it, Taurus. It's one of those days when people rush to your aid if they think you need it. Alternatively, you may be the one who's asked to lend a hand, in which case you'll want to do whatever you can. Beware of making promises you can't keep, purely to make yourself feel better about the situation. Lucky Number 864 Financial Outlook very good Compatible Sign Capricorn

Gemini This is a great day for being with other people because you're making a big effort to get on well with them and to see their best side. However, this won't cloud your judgement or make you blind to their faults, so there is little danger of you fooling yourself in some way. You're also in the mood for some romance, so how about getting together with that special person in your life. Lucky Number 096 Financial Outlook good Compatible Sign Gemini

Cancer You're in a very understanding and compassionate mood today, especially when it comes to listening to someone's troubles. You'll gladly let them tell you what's wrong, and will do your best to give them all the emotional support you think is suitable. If you're at work, a colleague could do with a helping hand. You've got a soft spot for a certain someone right now, and it shows! Lucky Number 765 Financial Outlook weak Compatible Sign Libra

Leo It's a lovely day for getting together with someone you care about, especially if you're planning a romantic interlude with them. Maybe you've both got something to celebrate, in which case you'll want this to be a very memorable occasion. If you're going out on a date with a potential lover, things are likely to be very intimate and tender between you very quickly. It's quite a day! Lucky Number 734 Financial Outlook weak Compatible Sign Pisces

Virgo You're in a very kind and considerate mood today, making you eager to help anyone who's going through a hard time or who needs your assistance. You're keen to be of service, in true Virgo style, even if this involves doing unglamorous things such as cooking a meal for someone who's ill or visiting a family member who can't get out much. Lucky Number 945 Financial Outlook strong Compatible Sign Virgo

Libra Spend time with that special person in your life, or at least have some sort of contact. You're in a highly romantic, lovey-dovey mood, so the thought of gazing into you-know-who's eyes makes you go weak at the knees. If that isn't possible today, satisfy those romantic yearnings in some other way, perhaps by watching a soppy film, or listening to some spellbinding music. Lucky Number 684 Financial Outlook strong Compatible Sign Leo

Scorpio You long for home comforts today because you're in a very sensitive state. You want the simple things in life right now, especially if they're very familiar and don't require any effort on your part. For instance, curling up in front of the fire while watching television or lazing in a scented bath would suit you just fine. You certainly aren't in the mood to do anything strenuous or taxing. Lucky Number 870 Financial Outlook very good Compatible Sign Aquarius

Sagittarius In complete contrast to yesterday's irascible mood, you're now feeling very mellow and accepting of other people. In fact, you're prepared to overlook any funny little habits someone might have and concentrate on who they really are instead. You're also in the mood to watch a romantic film or read a tear-jerking book, and to lose yourself in some overwhelming emotions. Lucky Number 609 Financial Outlook weak Compatible Sign Libra

Capricorn You're in a compassionate and sympathetic frame of mind today. If someone's in trouble, you'll help in any way you can. This might involve putting your hand in your pocket to give them some financial assistance but, if so, try to make sure you aren't being ripped off before you swing into generous action. If you're stopped in the street by someone collecting for charity, check that it's a real charity they're talking about and not something bogus. Lucky Number 217 Financial Outlook good Compatible Sign Capricorn

Aquarius If you know you stepped out of line yesterday, now's the time to apologize and mean it. This is a wonderful day for showing your tremendous Aquarian compassion and philanthropy, particularly if that means helping people who are in a bad way. For instance, you might listen to a friend who's going through a hard time or volunteer to help a good cause. Lucky Number 493 Financial Outlook fair Compatible Sign Leo