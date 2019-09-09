Horoscopes for Monday, September 9, 2019

Aries Be very careful about getting involved in power struggles or any sort of battle with others now because you don't know how they'll retaliate. They might unleash some very powerful guns on you or subject you to an unpleasant tirade. You should also be extremely wary of offending anyone over their political or religious convictions, even if you don't agree with them. Keep your thoughts to yourself right now unless you want to provoke a big backlash. Lucky Number 157 Financial Outlook strong Compatible Sign Pisces

Taurus Today is perfect for giving your brain some enjoyable exercise. That could mean burying your nose in a succession of books and only coming out for food, or you might fancy your chances with competitions, puzzles and pub quizzes. It will be a great time for mixing with children, and you'll enjoy playing with them or going on an adventure together. Lucky Number 969 Financial Outlook good Compatible Sign Taurus

Gemini Watch out because a certain person is in a very wilful and self-centered state today, and they'll walk all over you given half a chance. It will be difficult to know how to handle this for the best. If you stand up to them you could have quite a fight on your hands, but if you let them get their own way you'll be setting a damaging precedent. Either way, don't provoke their anger unless it's inevitable because you might unleash something very powerful. Lucky Number 106 Financial Outlook very good Compatible Sign Sagittarius

Cancer You're in a very expressive state and you become even more voluble from today. This is a wonderful opportunity to get your point across but it's essential that you fight against any tendency to yak away without letting anyone else get a look in. If this happens you'll lose your audience, which would be a shame because you have many interesting things to say. Lucky Number 235 Financial Outlook weak Compatible Sign Cancer

Leo It seems that you and a loved one are on a collision course about money or something else that you value. Unfortunately, neither of you is willing to back down or change your mind, so you'll soon lock horns. Be very wary about being drawn into power struggles today because they could get nasty, bringing out the worst in both of you. If you can't reach an agreement today, postpone the discussions until you're both feeling more amenable and flexible. Lucky Number 747 Financial Outlook good Compatible Sign Capricorn

Virgo If you're considering making some changes to your family or domestic circumstances, be prepared for someone to put their foot down very firmly indeed. They may want you to adjust your ideas to make them more appealing, or they might announce that they'll oppose you every step of the way. You must find a solution that is acceptable to everyone who'll be affected by what you're suggesting. If you insist on imposing your plans on others at any cost, you'll be setting in motion a massive problem. Be careful! Lucky Number 349 Financial Outlook fair Compatible Sign Leo

Libra There will be times when you feel positively tongue-tied. Maybe the right words won't come or you'll be reluctant to say what you think. You'll also want to keep many things to yourself, making you seem rather private and self-contained. It may help to explain your current mood to anyone who's likely to be strongly affected by it, such as a partner. Lucky Number 293 Financial Outlook fair Compatible Sign Aquarius

Scorpio If you're a typical Scorpio it's very important for you to have control over your life, and you're even more aware of that than usual today. But don't let this turn you into a bossy or domineering person who is determined to have the last word and the upper hand in your relationships. This could easily happen right now, especially if you're feeling threatened or jealous. Don't do it! Lucky Number 882 Financial Outlook very good Compatible Sign Capricorn

Sagittarius You could easily be drawn into a major personality clash today, involving some form of power struggle or battle of wills. It won't be pleasant, but you'll soon realize that you can't let this person walk all over you now -- otherwise they'll do it again any time they want. However, you will have to know when to step back from making the situation completely intractable. Lucky Number 804 Financial Outlook very good Compatible Sign Gemini

Capricorn You have a very enquiring mind Cap. This has been a dominant theme in your life since July, but you still aren't tired of it. In fact, you'll take great pleasure in positively soaking up knowledge about whatever happens to interest you. This might even be the start of a long-running enthusiasm that will lead you in some fascinating directions. Lucky Number 714 Financial Outlook weak Compatible Sign Cancer

Aquarius Your finances haven't exactly been plain sailing recently, so from today you'd be well advised to turn your attention to this area of your life. Follow up any queries and get them sorted out, or go over your accounts with a fine tooth comb so you know exactly where you stand. The coming fortnight is also a good opportunity to apply for a loan or to get some advice about an investment. Lucky Number 290 Financial Outlook weak Compatible Sign Gemini