Horoscopes for Thursday, August 29, 2019

Aries If a friend is recounting a story to you, bear in mind that they aren't the most reliable witness in the world right now. They may be placing undue emphasis on certain aspects of their tale, perhaps because they want to gain your sympathy or make you reach a particular conclusion. You may also be guilty of this, even if you aren't aware of it at the time. Lucky Number 876 Financial Outlook good Compatible Sign Aries

Taurus This is a good day for getting together with some of the family because you'll enjoy one another's company. However, someone could get their knickers in a twist, which will lead to a tricky atmosphere and possibly even some raised voices. This is especially likely if the conversation strays into memories of the past, with people arguing about what really happened. Lucky Number 225 Financial Outlook fair Compatible Sign Cancer

Gemini Someone seems to be a walking encyclopedia, judging by their determination to hurl facts and figures at you. You'll very soon lose interest but will they stop talking? No, they won't. Try to resist the temptation to engage them in a battle of words in which the winner is the one who talks longest and loudest. Maybe you could change the subject to something more interesting? Lucky Number 914 Financial Outlook strong Compatible Sign Scorpio

Cancer The atmosphere is rather fraught today, which could soon lead to a ding-dong with someone. The vexed questions of money and sex are especially likely to make the fur fly, so mention them at your peril. If you aren't the one who wants to pick a fight it will be your other half, and they'll be like a terrier with a bone. Do you honestly have the energy for it? Lucky Number 786 Financial Outlook good Compatible Sign Capricorn

Leo Are you feeling agitated or annoyed about something? Then do something constructive about it, otherwise you're likely to take out your feelings on whoever happens to be around. This means you might pick a quarrel with them over something really silly, simply so you can let off steam. It will help to stay busy and physically active. Lucky Number 339 Financial Outlook weak Compatible Sign Leo

Virgo It's impossible to guess what your partner is going to do next because they seem to be acting completely on a whim today. Maybe they're on a quest for excitement and new experiences, even if this causes problems for you. They certainly won't appreciate it if you cling to them or try to tie them down, so do your best to give them the freedom they need at the moment. Lucky Number 571 Financial Outlook very good Compatible Sign Aquarius

Libra You're torn between logic and emotion today, with the result that you'll keep changing your mind about what you think. This will be made worse if you ask others for their opinions because you'll quickly decide that they're right, before moving on to the next person and probably revising your views again in the light of what they say. You'll end up going round in circles if you carry on like this! Lucky Number 635 Financial Outlook very good Compatible Sign Capricorn

Scorpio Be careful because you're being very subjective today, and you're quite likely to make snap judgements about people based purely on what they look or sound like. Logic won't enter into it. As a result, this isn't the day to get involved in a sensitive discussion because you simply won't be able to manage it without getting incensed about the smallest little thing. Lucky Number 471 Financial Outlook weak Compatible Sign Sagittarius

Sagittarius A loved one is blowing hot and cold, so you don't know where you stand with them. One minute you're in favor and the next you're in trouble. Try not to take this personally because it isn't really directed at you. Instead, it's saying a great deal about the erratic and quicksilver state of this person's emotions. Maybe you should ask them what's wrong? Lucky Number 838 Financial Outlook good Compatible Sign Gemini

Capricorn It's a slightly tricky day. Is your heart is ruling your head, or vice versa? Avoid veering wildly between taking a very logical stance about something and then becoming extremely emotional about it. No one will know where you stand on the subject, least of all you. Avoid making decisions while you're in such an uncertain mood. Lucky Number 695 Financial Outlook good Compatible Sign Taurus

Aquarius Someone is full of talk, but they can't back up what they're saying. They might be making promises they can't keep, or giving you a load of hot air. Alternatively, your conversation may be blighted by confusion that originates from both taking subjective viewpoints or making unfounded assumptions. Lucky Number 814 Financial Outlook very good Compatible Sign Pisces