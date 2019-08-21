Horoscopes for Wednesday, August 21, 2019

Aries The planet of love enters your seventh house of marriage and partnerships, helping to pour oil on troubled waters during the next few weeks. This is a good time for you to arrange real quality time with your partner, so be sure to clear your calendar. Rams who are single may find love is just around the corner. Lucky Number 477 Financial Outlook very good Compatible Sign Leo

Taurus The planet of love spends the next few weeks in your very unromantic sixth house of health and service, but this will give you an opportunity to show you care through service to others. Cooking should be very satisfying now, so consider picking up a new cookbook that appeals to you and invite some people over. Pets come under the sixth house influence, so be sure to give your furry friends plenty of attention. Lucky Number 402 Financial Outlook weak Compatible Sign Cancer

Gemini Welcome love into your life as Venus enters Libra and your fifth house of pleasure and romance today. Your creativity and sense of beauty reaches greater heights as Venus adds art and grace to all you do. Those with children should make a special effort to spend more time with them now. You'll reap the rewards later in the form of sweet memories. Lucky Number 343 Financial Outlook very good Compatible Sign Capricorn

Cancer The Goddess of Love enters your fourth house of home and family, making home life more agreeable for the next few weeks. You might consider redecorating or having company over for dinner as Venus in Libra brings the Martha Stewart in you to the surface. Of course, you may have a hard time deciding which napkin rings to use, but that's all part of the fun. Lucky Number 943 Financial Outlook good Compatible Sign Pisces

Leo You'll be blessed with a silver tongue and a golden pen as the planet of love moves through your third house of communications. This is a wonderful time to express your feelings, so tell your loved ones how you feel. You'll enjoy the company of your neighbors and siblings, so plan a casual dinner for some time soon. Lucky Number 223 Financial Outlook weak Compatible Sign Virgo

Virgo Generous Venus blesses your second house of personal finances for the next few weeks... it is time to make hay while the sun shines, so to speak! Those of you in sales should close a sweet deal before this transit is over. The biggest drawback you will face is the increased desire to spend. You could get a real bargain on quality merchandise if you can be patient and wait for the right sale. Lucky Number 627 Financial Outlook weak Compatible Sign Aquarius

Libra Mirror, mirror, on the wall... You are the fairest of them all as lovely Venus enters your first house of appearance for a four week stay! Personal experience tells me that no matter how beautiful you truly are, all you see when you look in the mirror are your imagined flaws. Please, dear Libra, love yourself the way you are! Don't wait until you reach some impossible state of balance and perfection. Lucky Number 474 Financial Outlook fair Compatible Sign Aries

Scorpio Love slips behind the scenes as Venus enters Libra and your twelfth house of secrets. Some Scorpions will feel more introverted during the next few weeks, while others may find the traditional interpretation of secret love affairs becomes a reality. Either way, you will not want your personal business to be public knowledge. Prayer and meditation are favoured. Lucky Number 921 Financial Outlook very good Compatible Sign Aquarius

Sagittarius Friendships become even friendlier as the planet of love enters your eleventh house of friends and associates... the next few weeks will favor working and playing with groups of people, especially for shared ideals and causes. Romance may bloom as you become closer to the people you spend most of your hours with, while established love relationships benefit from a stronger sense of friendship. Lucky Number 135 Financial Outlook fair Compatible Sign Capricorn

Capricorn The planet of love enters your tenth house of career and reputation, helping to put you in the good graces of your elders and superiors. You may even get a pay rise or promotion during the next few weeks, so don't be afraid to ask for what you need. Relationships with your parents and authority figures should also improve under this influence. Lucky Number 770 Financial Outlook fair Compatible Sign Aquarius

Aquarius A change will do you good as the planet of love enters your ninth house of travel, education and adventure today. The next few weeks favor love and learning through new experiences, so do what you can to change your routine. If you are unable to take a vacation, find little ways to bring the world to you. Try different cuisine, rent foreign movies, and visit museums to open your mind. Lucky Number 979 Financial Outlook weak Compatible Sign Pisces