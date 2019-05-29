Horoscopes for Wednesday, May 29, 2019

Aries Your emotions are high as the Moon moves through Aries; you'll have more energy to complete important tasks as the day wears on. Love is highlighted, so don't be surprised if you must deal with persistent suitors. If you are in a romantic relationship, it's time to express your affection. Take the time to do something nice for someone special now; tomorrow may be too hectic. Lucky Number 786 Financial Outlook very good Compatible Sign Capricorn

Taurus Some of you have the power to gain access to even the most secret places and information today. As the old saying goes, you could sell ice water to the devil! At the moment, your success hinges not so much on quantity as it does on presentation. You probably won't be able to keep up this energy level for long, so it's a good time to start pacing yourself. Lucky Number 920 Financial Outlook good Compatible Sign Sagittarius

Gemini The Moon and Venus egg each other on, tempting you towards social and physical excess. You're far too wise to find yourself involved with a stranger, but keep the alcoholic drinks to a minimum anyway. You wouldn't want to get wild and then realize you've had a fling with the boss's niece or nephew. Avoid iffy situations. Lucky Number 741 Financial Outlook weak Compatible Sign Aquarius

Cancer You may receive kudos from your friends and associates as the Moon blends to encourage unexpected rewards and assistance in achieving your aims. This has the potential to be a surprising time for you and will continue to be, while Uranus transits your house of friends. Look for developments out of the blue for some time to come. Lucky Number 443 Financial Outlook weak Compatible Sign Aries

Leo Aim high while the Moon favors your endeavors. Creative projects and publishing ventures should go well now. Those of you seeking to continue your education may find that a teacher or professor is especially helpful in pointing you in the right direction, so don't be afraid to ask for advice. Lucky Number 764 Financial Outlook good Compatible Sign Libra

Virgo Going out could be dangerous on this wild and wooly day when anything can happen. You'll need to expect the unexpected and take special care in public places. Your friends and associates may need your assistance but they may also be a drain on your resources and your sanity. Romance can be exhilarating but may be tinged with just a touch of obsession. Lucky Number 461 Financial Outlook fair Compatible Sign Gemini

Libra If you had a bad day with your partner yesterday, today is the day to kiss and make up. The Moon blends with Neptune to create a romantic passion; this may be a little over the top, but sometimes a bit of drama is in order. Those of you with children may find them acting up, but if you listen closely, you'll find they really just want and need your attention. Lucky Number 690 Financial Outlook weak Compatible Sign Taurus

Scorpio If you haven't been feeling well, you are likely to have more strength and energy today. Your health can be improved through positive thinking; optimism has been shown to be a factor in longevity. Eliminate the excess stress in your life and replace bad habits with good ones. You will start to feel better and look better in no time! Lucky Number 427 Financial Outlook strong Compatible Sign Aries

Sagittarius You may be lucky in love today as the romantic Moon sails through your fifth house of romance and creativity. If you have a special someone in mind to be your sweetheart, this is a good time to make your intentions known. Archers in the creative fields will find today is a banner day as well. Allow your imagination free reign. Lucky Number 955 Financial Outlook fair Compatible Sign Pisces

Capricorn Tension arises between your private life and your public persona. Both your family and your career may be vying for your attention. It seems you can't please anyone today and that the harder you try the worse it gets. Family arguments or difficulties at home may affect your job performance. Find a way to release stress and relax this evening to avoid unnecessary arguments. Lucky Number 606 Financial Outlook good Compatible Sign Aries

Aquarius Good vibes exist between you and your associates now, so take this opportunity to discuss your ideas with your peers. Relationships with friends, neighbors, and siblings are also benefited by today's aspects, so reach out to them through the telephone or email. Get involved with groups who are working towards improving the community. Teamwork is favored today. Lucky Number 528 Financial Outlook strong Compatible Sign Pisces