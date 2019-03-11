Horoscopes for Monday, March 11, 2019

Aries
It may seem that you have stumbled upon the answer to all your financial problems as the intuitive Moon, dynamic Mars, and ambitious Saturn make good connections with your second house of personal values and finances. Some of you may have an idea that will make you a millionaire in the not too distant future, while others will experience a breakthrough of a more emotional sort. The Law of Abundance states that in giving you receive. Be open to this.
Lucky Number520
Financial Outlookstrong
Compatible SignGemini
Taurus
If today isn't your lucky day, I don't know what is as the emotional Moon, dynamic Mars, and wild card Uranus blend in your first house of personality. As the Tibetans say, you don't always know when you are having good luck, so consider that minor mishaps may actually be blessings in disguise today. At the very least, you should be practically irresistible to the opposite sex.
Lucky Number703
Financial Outlookweak
Compatible SignSagittarius
Gemini
The spiritual gift of knowing may be all yours as the sensitive Moon, dynamic Mars and electric Uranus blend in your twelfth house of the unknown today. You may need to spend time alone to tap into this energy, though if you are the typical Gem, so many people depend upon your sassy communiques that a moment to yourself is rare. Do your best to spend at least one hour enjoying the sounds of silence.
Lucky Number879
Financial Outlookweak
Compatible SignPisces
Cancer
The creative Moon lights up your eleventh house of friends and associates, placing the focus on your playmates and peers. You can have a great time socializing now, so don't pass up the chance to meet friends for lunch or dinner. Ideal relationships may present themselves as dreamy Neptune sprinkles pixie dust around you. Love may be in the air with someone you have a strong friendship with.
Lucky Number406
Financial Outlookgood
Compatible SignVirgo
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to The Idaho Statesman
#ReadLocal
Leo
The sensitive Moon activates your tenth house of career and reputation, meeting up with elusive Neptune and dynamic Mars. You may be under pressure to perform like a super hero as you are considered one of the most capable on your team. Of course this is flattering, but even the noble Lion needs assistance at times. Keep a slow and steady pace and do not let the expectations of others rattle you.
Lucky Number170
Financial Outlookvery good
Compatible SignSagittarius
Virgo
Today is perfect for being spontaneous. If a good idea pops into your mind and it's feasible, go for it! A trip into the city if you live in the country will be stimulating, while those of you who live downtown should really consider going to a park in the country. Change your routine in some way. A change of scenery is recommended to keep Virgo happy and healthy.
Lucky Number098
Financial Outlookstrong
Compatible SignAries
Libra
Stylish Libra may be especially psychic as the receptive Moon aspects mystical Neptune from your eighth house of mystery. Some of you may find yourself communicating with those on the other side, whether in dreams or conversations you seem to be having with yourself. Allow you intuition to lead you over the next two days.
Lucky Number101
Financial Outlookgood
Compatible SignCancer
Scorpio
It'll be easy to know where you stand as the Moon glides through your seventh house, which rules open enemies as well as best friends .Whether you are in competition with a worthy opponent or spending the afternoon with your better half, there is no question about the relationship. Harmony and understanding can be promoted by trying to see things from another's perspective.
Lucky Number566
Financial Outlookfair
Compatible SignGemini
Sagittarius
Over the next two days, the spotlight shines on your relationships with your co-workers and your working environment. By being sensitive to the needs and feeling of others, you can be instrumental in improving the work environment for everyone. In fact, with a little bit of teamwork, you can achieve awards and kudos for your wise innovations. This is also a good time to begin alternative health therapies.
Lucky Number675
Financial Outlookvery good
Compatible SignGemini
Capricorn
Most Sea Goats should be able to find a measure of happiness today as the Moon continues to glide through your fifth house of pleasure. If you have the day off, plan a picnic, shopping trip or other enjoyable outing. Your life may be in the process of changing, but that doesn't mean you can't enjoy yourself. Recharge your spiritual batteries by having some fun.
Lucky Number696
Financial Outlookfair
Compatible SignTaurus
Aquarius
A walk down memory lane will be satisfying today and visiting the home of your childhood may stir up pleasant, long-forgotten memories. Take out old pictures and try to remember the events surrounding each one. If you've neglected to organize your memories, why not start today? A few shoe boxes and a permanent marker can help make your trip into the past more rewarding.
Lucky Number717
Financial Outlookweak
Compatible SignLeo
Pisces
Whether you are at work or home, today should prove to be unusually busy. Even if you refuse to put down the remote control and leave your sofa, you are likely to have the nagging feeling that you should be doing something. If you have been procrastinating and neglecting obligations and responsibilities, you'll need to step up to the plate now. You'll be glad you did once it is all over.
Comments