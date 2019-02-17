Horoscopes for Sunday, February 17, 2019

Aries
The changing Moon enters creative, dramatic Leo and your fifth house of romance and pleasure later today. Even if you're stuck behind a desk from nine to five, make room in your life for playtime. All work and no play is sure to make the Ram cranky, so find a way to wiggle your toes and dance in your seat if you must. Children also need your attention, so give it generously.
Lucky Number264
Financial Outlookfair
Compatible SignLibra
Taurus
The changing Moon slides into your fourth house of home and family, so many Bulls will find today to be a series of struggles, first with your responsibilities to your job and then with your responsibilities at home. Finding a balance will be difficult, but it is important for you to make time for yourself. Otherwise, you may end up blowing a fuse.
Lucky Number672
Financial Outlookweak
Compatible SignTaurus
Gemini
After a day of financial focus the changing Moon enters dramatic Leo and your third house of communication. Many of you will be ready to speak up if you have kept quiet lately; go ahead and share your views. The pace of life may quicken during the next two days, keeping the Twins busy. A secret message you receive late tonight may have romantic overtones. Could it be you have a secret admirer?
Lucky Number525
Financial Outlookvery good
Compatible SignVirgo
Cancer
The Moon moves into your second house of personal finances later today, making this a good time for you to take inventory of your resources. You may find that some of your money is being wasted in mysterious ways; check your bills to make sure that there are no false charges. You will need to organize and manage your money wisely over the next several years in order to prosper.
Lucky Number406
Financial Outlookfair
Compatible SignScorpio
Leo
Once the changing Moon enters your first house of personality, you will be able to make your grand entrance tonight. Your natural charm and charisma will be increased with the Moon's passage through your sign, so enjoy the attention. However, do be aware of how your significant other may be feeling at this time. He or she may need more attention than you have been giving lately.
Lucky Number184
Financial Outlookweak
Compatible SignCapricorn
Virgo
After a day of fortunate opportunity and fun with friends, the Moon floats into your twelfth house of secrets and solitude, beginning your lunar low cycle. You may find that you have less energy and wish to spend more time alone; this is natural, so honor your need to rest. Find ways to recharge your spiritual batteries and refresh your soul now. Scented candles and soft music can help soothe you after a long day's work.
Lucky Number979
Financial Outlookgood
Compatible SignGemini
Libra
The changing Moon enters your eleventh house of friends and associates, giving you plenty of social opportunities. However, the chance of deception or confusion among friends during the next two days is high, so try to keep things light and impersonal. A difference of opinion or an inappropriate sexual attraction may be contributing to tension in your social circle.
Lucky Number715
Financial Outlookstrong
Compatible SignSagittarius
Scorpio
After a day of romance and pleasure, lit up by an excellent opportunity, the Moon slips into your tenth house of career and reputation, increasing the pressure on you at work. Misunderstandings with superiors and confusion among authority figures may cause you grief. Make sure you are clear in all your communications. Maintain your balance by finding time for yourself as well as your responsibilities.
Lucky Number954
Financial Outlookvery good
Compatible SignAries
Sagittarius
If the intensity has been a bit wearing, you'll be delighted to learn that the Moon moves into your ninth house of travel and philosophy, stimulating different scenes and ideas. The opinions and beliefs of others are likely to become more prominent in your life over the next two days, and this may not be very pleasant. Try to listen more and speak less as you find out more about the world around you.
Lucky Number089
Financial Outlookfair
Compatible SignSagittarius
Capricorn
Good communication and lively interactions bring a good chance of success today. Then the Moon swans into regal Leo, your house of money, sex and power, calling your attention to the balance of power in your life. This is often reflected in your sex life and your shared finances. There may be some confusion concerning your personal resources and the resources you share; it won't hurt for you to be conservative in your accounting tonight.
Lucky Number240
Financial Outlookgood
Compatible SignVirgo
Aquarius
All work and no play makes Jack a dull cabbage, but later on the changing Moon enters dramatic Leo and your seventh house of significant others, turning your attention to your closest relationships. The next two days or so may prove to be critical in matters of love and war, so ground yourself well now. Avoid misunderstandings and confusion by speaking up about your perceptions and expectations. Guard against deception.
Lucky Number189
Financial Outlookweak
Compatible SignTaurus
Pisces
It's a delightful day for the Fish, full of pleasure and joy. But later in the day the Moon awakens your house of health and service, so it's back to work for you! Those in the healing professions may be dealing with an especially difficult case these days; this person or situation has much to teach you about life. Do your best to be helpful without being vulnerable. You can become drained easily by psychic vampires. Too many Pisces become martyrs, so keep a healthy measure of self-interest.
