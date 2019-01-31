Horoscopes

Horoscopes for Thursday, January 31, 2019

AccuWeather

January 31, 2019 03:26 AM

Aries

March 21-April 19

Regardless of what is going on in your life now, it seems that you have more support around you than usual - as well as luck today. You will find a family member or friend especially helpful at the moment, if they are needed. You may have to face a tough decision regarding a domestic issue: this will keep you troubled emotionally and may hinder your normal working day.

Lucky Number

875

Financial Outlook

weak

Compatible Sign

Pisces

Taurus

April 20-May 20

Travel will be very beneficial today. Other cultures and philosophies are favoured, even if it's just a foreign movie or different cuisine. A friend may not have your best interests at heart so be careful not to let them waste your time. You need to step back and assess your situation with this person very carefully.

Lucky Number

481

Financial Outlook

good

Compatible Sign

Scorpio

Gemini

May 21-June 21

Don't let your stubborn attitude ruin things for you. Your financial future looks bright at the moment but you must put an investment plan in place - preferably one where you can't touch the money for a while. If you've been considering moving house, now is a good time to start looking. If someone is holding you back from something you know you should be doing, perhaps it's also time to re-evaluate that relationship.

Lucky Number

898

Financial Outlook

fair

Compatible Sign

Scorpio

Cancer

June 22-July 22

You have something to get off your chest, but sometimes the method of communication is more fun than the actual message. It's in your best interest right now to survey the terrain instead of orbiting without purpose. The next time around you might see something of long term value. New ideas come and go, but the process is what's important. Write everything down and make sure you have a concrete theory in mind before you run any more tests.

Lucky Number

110

Financial Outlook

weak

Compatible Sign

Sagittarius

Leo

July 23-August 22

Just because you're upset doesn't mean that the whole world has to know about - keep your own counsel. If you take a long bath you'll find that you're more centered, focused and able to see things afresh. It may seem to take forever to get things done, but that Lion attitude kicks into high gear later in the day and you'll get to kick some butt.

Lucky Number

260

Financial Outlook

strong

Compatible Sign

Cancer

Virgo

August 23-September 22

At work, a situation that was shaky will develop and strengthen. Control your diet strictly by limiting you consumption of sweets. No massive investments for the time being, you might have to tighten your belt. The risk of a dispute with your mate is probable if you continue along this path! Examine your differing projects more closely and compromise.

Lucky Number

444

Financial Outlook

good

Compatible Sign

Cancer

Libra

September 23-October 22

Make a conscious decision to think of things in a more positive light, Libra. You wake up to a special day, although it may not seem that way at first. Each passing hour strips away another layer of doubt, leaving you totally fancy free by evening. The Universe is starting to return you to your natural state. Delight, ease and energy are yours for the time being, so put them to good use.

Lucky Number

967

Financial Outlook

weak

Compatible Sign

Aries

Scorpio

October 23 - November 21

Your mind is in full flight, but your body won't move an inch until you command it. There are a million ideas racing through your head, but they won't do you any good until you say them out loud or write them down on paper. Forget about the negativity you've encountered in the recent past: yesterday's trouble only planted the seeds for today's triumph. When you're ready to unveil your final product, they'll be talking about it for weeks to come.

Lucky Number

108

Financial Outlook

very good

Compatible Sign

Gemini

Sagittarius

November 22-December 21

Love blooms in an atmosphere of sensual harmony. Finances improve, so money will no longer need to be the center of your focus. Avoid disagreements with a colleague or associate; be flexible and ready to recognize your mistakes. To avoid skin problems choose fresh vegetables and fresh fruits.

Lucky Number

260

Financial Outlook

strong

Compatible Sign

Gemini

Capricorn

December 22-January 19

Financial and business matters prosper, but there may be some kind of political interference in your daily activities. Avoid unnecessary arguments, as they will damage your self-esteem. Friends and colleagues will be at your side for support. The fruits of your hard work will be realized today, for you are heading for good fortune and happiness.

Lucky Number

731

Financial Outlook

fair

Compatible Sign

Scorpio

Aquarius

January 20-February 18

You need to put your finances in order once and for all. You must set and stick to a budget. It is time to fix your priorities. Use your discipline to finish those unfinished jobs. You let your paperwork pile up, so clear your desk. This is a period to look for opportunities that expand your spiritual and artistic awareness and allow you to develop and use your intuitive abilities.

Lucky Number

680

Financial Outlook

fair

Compatible Sign

Gemini

Pisces

February 19-March 20

You may be tempted to eat and drink more than usual, since your willpower is low. You know you must be more original and open to risks at work, otherwise you'll end up feeling stale and bored. Arguments with bosses and authority figures are likely if they try to tie you down.

Lucky Number

111

Financial Outlook

strong

Compatible Sign

Sagittarius

  Comments  