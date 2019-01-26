Horoscopes for Saturday, January 26, 2019

Aries
Indications are that there is a dilemma with a significant person in your life that needs to be sorted out. Although this process can be a bit drawn out at times, it marks a significant turning point in defining yourself and what qualities you are seeking in other people. Agreements made with others are probably better left until another day for best results. A happy, out of the blue development lifts your spirits dramatically and also eases some of your concerns.
Lucky Number517
Financial Outlookfair
Compatible SignSagittarius
Taurus
Family matters claim your attention during the first half of the day and you may make several short distance trips in connection with this. There are good indications for buying or selling property today but you should seek professional advice in this matter. Your health shouldn't be causing you any problems and your partner will be caring and supportive - provided you didn't dump them yesterday!
Lucky Number820
Financial Outlookgood
Compatible SignAquarius
Gemini
You may encounter someone in the coming days who will have a profound influence on you. You can succeed in disentangling a complicated situation and receive warm compliments in the process. Take care not to indulge in gossip as it could rebound on you. Similarly, avoid harsh words at home as they can't be taken back.
Lucky Number936
Financial Outlookstrong
Compatible SignTaurus
Cancer
Cancer is always looking for the angle, but today is a good day to let your preconceived notions go. Don't be afraid to try something new, just for the pleasure of it. The advantages of your discoveries are clear -- not just to you, but to everyone else as well. The best moments are spent with the people you truly care about.
Lucky Number931
Financial Outlookstrong
Compatible SignCancer
Leo
The more you rush, the better the odds you'll have to do it all over again: take your time and do the job correctly in the first place. It may take longer than you had hoped, but you'll be rewarded at the end of the day. Relax and let someone special have a calming force on your reckless and manic mood. Take a scented bath, get a massage or snuggle up with your love.
Lucky Number559
Financial Outlookvery good
Compatible SignAries
Virgo
There'll be plenty of support for you today and some achievements. However, you need to tread carefully to avoid misunderstanding and strife in your home life - other members of your family may not be having as good a day as you. Let your nurturing, caring nature shine through and avoid feelings of jealousy.
Lucky Number523
Financial Outlookweak
Compatible SignPisces
Libra
Are you absolutely sure that you're taking out your frustration on the right person? Anger at an institution could very well hurt individuals who have nothing to do with the problem at the moment. You're not entirely powerless but one good chance may be all that you get. Save your best ammunition for more desperate times. The solution to what's bothering you is a lot simpler than you are making it.
Lucky Number879
Financial Outlookvery good
Compatible SignPisces
Scorpio
You finally get the chance to wipe the slate clean, as an unpleasant or unfortunate matter is decided in your favor. Show grace and compassion rather than gloating over your victory, especially if the loser is still in the vicinity... You have the Universal right to enthusiasm, but not the obligation to hurt others. You can be victorious and compassionate at the same time.
Lucky Number846
Financial Outlookfair
Compatible SignCapricorn
Sagittarius
If you meet a friend today after a long break, a fruitful business partnership could emerge. Prudent investments made today will yield good returns for a long time. Some expenditure is indicated, but it will be worthwhile in the long run.
Lucky Number190
Financial Outlookstrong
Compatible SignScorpio
Capricorn
Romance is the highlight for you today and you might just spend a lot of time thinking about one person in particular. If you are planning to propose to somebody, this will be the best time to do so! Goats in the electrical business will make profits today. Do not fall for flattery, as you seem rather vulnerable.
Lucky Number290
Financial Outlookvery good
Compatible SignGemini
Aquarius
The dreamy mists of the last day or two take on a harder edge as the moody Moon and fierce Mars come to blows. It's quite fortunate early on, but the afternoon and evening see some major upsets, especially in the sporting arena. News is deceptive.
Lucky Number523
Financial Outlookstrong
Compatible SignVirgo
Pisces
Get out there and enjoy yourself, but do not overspend on entertainment. Someone you trust may not be as honest as you thought, so be careful what you reveal. Your self-confident attitude will help you persuade others to follow your lead. For those on the loose it's likely to be a romantic evening, others will enjoy the comfort of home and family.
