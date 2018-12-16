Horoscopes

Horoscopes for Sunday, December 16, 2018

AccuWeather

December 16, 2018 03:26 AM

Aries

March 21-April 19

You can be even more charming than usual as the Moon shines flattering rays in your first house of personality. Romance is exciting and passion builds as the planets create just the right combination of harmony and friction; it may be hard to hold you back from what you desire. However, you will need to exercise a certain amount of caution and discretion if you want to make progress today.

Lucky Number

091

Financial Outlook

very good

Compatible Sign

Libra

Taurus

April 20-May 20

Well, dear Bulls, you are in the middle of your low lunar cycle. There's no need to be superstitious, but you may want to keep a low profile today. This is not a good time to push your luck or exert yourself physically. Tend to your responsibilities like a dutiful Bull and then turn in early tonight.

Lucky Number

686

Financial Outlook

good

Compatible Sign

Cancer

Gemini

May 21-June 21

It's easy to please and be pleased on this friendly and energetic day. Spirits are high and optimistic, so why not plan to have some fun tonight? Get together with your mate, best friend or partner for some seasonal celebrations . do something on the spur of the moment that you have always wanted to do. It will be good for your soul!

Lucky Number

121

Financial Outlook

very good

Compatible Sign

Scorpio

Cancer

June 22-July 22

The Moon lights up your tenth house of career and reputation, helping you make a big impression. Sure you may be under a lot of stress, but you have the potential to change the way things are done. Even if you like the old ways, you'll soon find that the new ways cannot be ignored. Don't let your fear of change stop you from reaching your greatest potential.

Lucky Number

219

Financial Outlook

fair

Compatible Sign

Gemini

Leo

July 23-August 22

Do you feel that you're living up to your full potential? As most of you are, you should take full advantage of what you have been given. You have the amazing capability to amuse and excel today. With the Moon in Aries, it's easy to talk others into anything. It's much harder for people to say 'No' to a person who knows how to use laughter!

Lucky Number

519

Financial Outlook

weak

Compatible Sign

Sagittarius

Virgo

August 23-September 22

The influence of wise Mercury and the tender Moon combine to bring you comfort and joy today; some Virgins may even find a bonus in their pay packets. Even if you haven't got a lot of material possessions, you should feel pride in what you have and the life you live. Dignity and grace are things that everyone deserves; you have enough to share with others.

Lucky Number

668

Financial Outlook

very good

Compatible Sign

Cancer

Libra

September 23-October 22

Today's energy is high and will help you make progress in creative and partnership projects. A natural diplomat, it may be your responsibility to speak for your less-than-tactful better half. He or she may be very enthusiastic and emotional while the Moon follows her journey through impulsive Aries, so help by pouring oil upon the water.

Lucky Number

646

Financial Outlook

strong

Compatible Sign

Capricorn

Scorpio

October 23 - November 21

The Moon moves through your sixth house of health and service today, reminding you to look after yourself. If you've spent the past two days indulging in rich foods and alcoholic beverages, you will be especially affected by this transit. Your heart and your mind will be in tune as you realize you're not much good to anyone else if you aren't well.

Lucky Number

746

Financial Outlook

weak

Compatible Sign

Pisces

Sagittarius

November 22-December 21

Many Archers have been experiencing intense situations lately, so take time out for fun. Grab your favourite companion and get outside for some fresh air. Anything you can do together will help refresh your soul and bring the two of you closer. The key is to keep the day light hearted .It will be too easy to take recent stress out on the ones you love, so make a conscious decision to avoid this.

Lucky Number

704

Financial Outlook

strong

Compatible Sign

Virgo

Capricorn

December 22-January 19

You are probably better off staying at home today. With the Moon stimulating your fourth house of home and family, you'll be happiest in your own personal environment. If you must go out, try to leave the event early. You need to catch up on your sleep if you want to make it through the holiday season!

Lucky Number

605

Financial Outlook

strong

Compatible Sign

Taurus

Aquarius

January 20-February 18

You can make your own luck as the planets combine harmoniously. You'll need to pay attention to detail and read between the lines, but listening carefully and thinking before you act will pay off for you. If possible, enjoy festivities in your community.

Lucky Number

585

Financial Outlook

strong

Compatible Sign

Pisces

Pisces

February 19-March 20

This may be a lucky day for many Pisceans as the Moon blends well with Mercury and Jupiter in your money and career sectors. A raise or holiday bonus is possible. If you come into an unexpected bit of good fortune, don't forget to share the joy. You are always blessed tenfold when you reach out to bless others.

Lucky Number

762

Financial Outlook

good

Compatible Sign

Taurus

