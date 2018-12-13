Horoscopes

Horoscopes for Thursday, December 13, 2018

AccuWeather

December 13, 2018 03:27 AM

Aries

March 21-April 19

Victory and success are in the stars, but watch the tone of your jokes. Even if they aren't directed toward a particular person, smart ass one-liners and sarcastic comments are sure to bring glares from the people in your general vicinity. Not everyone has your quirky sense of humor!

Lucky Number

710

Financial Outlook

good

Compatible Sign

Sagittarius

Taurus

April 20-May 20

The Moon moves into Pisces after a businesslike start, bringing with it amazing energy and optimism. You have the world at your feet but for some reason, you can't quite decide what to do next. It's great to be loved and to be admired, but then what? You'll have a hard time expressing your deepest thoughts in this festive season and you might like to be somewhere else, with different people. Change is in the wind.

Lucky Number

452

Financial Outlook

weak

Compatible Sign

Pisces

Gemini

May 21-June 21

Even though you can probably figure everything out on your own, being independent is overrated at the moment. As much as you'd like to ditch others, you're all in it together this time. With a little patience brought on later in the day by the Pisces Moon, you can bring everyone else up to speed. Make sure that any new members of the team are fully briefed before they come aboard. Your leadership skills are honed and you're ready to take on the task at hand.

Lucky Number

541

Financial Outlook

fair

Compatible Sign

Taurus

Cancer

June 22-July 22

People of all ages and both sexes can't help but gaze in your direction as you pass them by today. Most Crustaceans love being the center of attention, and right now this is a positive thing. Heads will turn, but gossip is rife and there are some around you who are envious. There's no need to try to mold yourself into someone else's idea of what you should be. Put on your own spectacular show by decorating your shell and being yourself.

Lucky Number

805

Financial Outlook

fair

Compatible Sign

Capricorn

Leo

July 23-August 22

As far as Lions are concerned, anything worth doing is worth doing correctly, especially with regard to partners and open rivals. Your strong, moral character is evident today. Keep in mind that honor is a big part of courage, but luckily, the reinforcements that you requested arrive in the nick of time! As the Moon dives into Pisces, words that were once empty at have some meaning at last. This is a good time to say exactly what's on your mind.

Lucky Number

798

Financial Outlook

very good

Compatible Sign

Leo

Virgo

August 23-September 22

You've found a way to keep it together when everyone around you is falling apart. A Pisces Moon encourages you to retreat into your inner peace when all else is bedlam. Let others be distracted by glitz and glitter - that's not for you. You have so much potential and this can be put into action later in the day. Stick to the tried and true - it's worked for you so many times.

Lucky Number

812

Financial Outlook

good

Compatible Sign

Sagittarius

Libra

September 23-October 22

You're up for any type of an adventure right now, and that puts you at an advantage over those with closed minds; you could see things that you've never seen before. Who knows, maybe you'll even be the one to make change happen! With the Moon moving from charming Aquarius to sensitive Pisces you have the ability to change the way other people think about the world and as far as you're concerned, life is what you make it.

Lucky Number

829

Financial Outlook

weak

Compatible Sign

Virgo

Scorpio

October 23 - November 21

You'd rather be at home, content to stay inside today away from crowds, but it's probably not going to happen. With the Moon in Aquarius early in the day, your private world doesn't interface well with outside reality. A simple approach scores a lot more points today than one that's dreamy and esoteric. The time to dream is when you're asleep, not awake, though you might not thinks so when the Moon moves into romantic Pisces later in the day.

Lucky Number

964

Financial Outlook

very good

Compatible Sign

Scorpio

Sagittarius

November 22-December 21

Archers often need time alone and others respect your need for solitude. As the Moon dips into emotional Pisces, it's easy to get happily lost inside and never come out. Once you're ready, the external world holds endless riches for you. Some may spend time developing an artistic idea. You might not be ready to present it to the world yet, but you can prepare for its eventual unveiling.

Lucky Number

785

Financial Outlook

strong

Compatible Sign

Capricorn

Capricorn

December 22-January 19

The Moon leaving detached Aquarius and diving into charming Pisces encourages you to stop making such a valiant effort to please other people and make them like you. You are worthy, just as you are and it doesn't take much to make you look good right now. You don't have to hang out with other Sea Goats, but you're drawn to people with similar healthy self-images. Everything that comes your way over the course of the day feels like a reward. Be sure to drink in all of these rejuvenating waters before the stream runs dry.

Lucky Number

211

Financial Outlook

fair

Compatible Sign

Aquarius

Aquarius

January 20-February 18

As boring as it may seem, you're much better off sticking to the tried and true today. You're yearning for spontaneity, but the planets are inflexible..... sorry!. Bad behavior goes down well with you, but no one else is impressed. Plan your strategy, but think carefully before going to bed. You're itching to try something new and exciting, and your partner may be willing to go along with you, but you still have to wake up in the morning.

Lucky Number

615

Financial Outlook

good

Compatible Sign

Gemini

Pisces

February 19-March 20

Much to your delight a Pisces Moon emerging later in the day sees your popularity growing. Everyone knows your name, and it's associated with something good or cool. Be as clear, precise and prompt if your special brand of knowledge is required. Your personal magnetism is unbeatable at the moment and it's the perfect time to give a presentation or speech. If all goes well at work, you can expect a raise or an award.

Lucky Number

441

Financial Outlook

strong

Compatible Sign

Virgo

  Comments  