Horoscopes for Wednesday, December 12, 2018

Aries
Mercury, the planet of thought and communication, enters Sagittarius today and settles into your ninth house of the higher mind for the next few weeks. You will notice an increased thirst for knowledge in a specific area and will likely pursue a new course of study. Publishing endeavors are favored.
Lucky Number859
Financial Outlookvery good
Compatible SignScorpio
Taurus
Mercury, the planet of thought and communication, enters Sagittarius today and settles into your eighth house of shared resources for the next few weeks. Your powers of analytical perception and ability to probe beneath the surface are stimulated.
Lucky Number823
Financial Outlookstrong
Compatible SignPisces
Gemini
Communicative Mercury enters Sagittarius today and settles into your seventh house of partnerships and marriage. This is an excellent time to negotiate with a business partner or to talk about what's really important with your spouse.
Lucky Number400
Financial Outlookvery good
Compatible SignAquarius
Cancer
Mercury, the planet of thought and communication, enters Sagittarius today and settles into your sixth house of work, health and service for the next few weeks. This will prompt you to learn something new about taking better care of your health. It's time to heed the advice of health care experts!
Lucky Number878
Financial Outlookvery good
Compatible SignPisces
Leo
Mercury, the planet of thought and communication, enters Sagittarius today and settles into your fifth house of romance, children and creative self expression. All of these areas will be on your mind and in overdrive!
Lucky Number117
Financial Outlookfair
Compatible SignCapricorn
Virgo
Mercury, the planet of thought and communication, enters Sagittarius today and snuggles into your fourth house of home and family. You will find your imagination opening up and also might be feeling a need to communicate more with your clan.
Lucky Number111
Financial Outlookstrong
Compatible SignAries
Libra
Mercury, the planet of thought and communication, enters Sagittarius today and settles into your third house of learning. There has never been a better time to begin that new communication project or to learn a new subject!
Lucky Number260
Financial Outlookgood
Compatible SignScorpio
Scorpio
Mercury, the planet of thought and communication, enters Sagittarius today and settles into your second house of income, values and self worth. It's likely that you will develop a strategy for your financial future. Values will be seriously analyzed.
Lucky Number278
Financial Outlookvery good
Compatible SignAquarius
Sagittarius
Mercury, the planet of thought and communication, enters Sagittarius today and settles into your first house of personality and self expression. Although you might be guilty of having 'foot in mouth' disease over the past few weeks, at least no one can accuse you of not being honest!
Lucky Number481
Financial Outlookfair
Compatible SignScorpio
Capricorn
Mercury enters your twelfth house of all that is hidden. You will notice a heightened awareness and significance behind your dreams and will enjoy spending more time in solitude to reflect on your thoughts.
Lucky Number348
Financial Outlookgood
Compatible SignAquarius
Aquarius
Mercury, the planet of thought and communication, enters Sagittarius today and settles into your eleventh house of friends, groups and dreams. You will plan out some inspiring new goals over the next few weeks and might also enjoy an enhanced social life.
Lucky Number733
Financial Outlookgood
Compatible SignAries
Pisces
Mercury, the planet of thought and communication, enters Sagittarius today and settles into your tenth house of career. You are likely to seek, or be given, a public forum of some kind in which to express your ideas or share your knowledge and skills. You will enjoy an easy time negotiating and talking your way straight to success!
