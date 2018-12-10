Horoscopes for Monday, December 10, 2018

Aries
Magical moments in your life may be blinding you to what's really happening. The ambitious Moon concentrates all your energy in the moment, depleting your reserves. Maybe you'll deal with the bills when they come in later, but right now you aren't interested. After all, why spoil a good time by thinking about the consequences? It's okay to maintain the 'act now, think later' attitude for another day or so.
Lucky Number250
Financial Outlookfair
Compatible SignVirgo
Taurus
Naturally you want to keep relationships around you smooth and harmonious, but avoiding confrontations is not always wise. If you push issues under the carpet, they'll surface eventually. Deal with things now in a firm and tactful manner. Bulls crave stability and security, and are normally very careful with their finances, but beware: uncharacteristically, you may spend more than you can afford this month ....
Lucky Number921
Financial Outlookstrong
Compatible SignScorpio
Gemini
Make your intentions clear, so that everyone knows where they stand. In fact, if you insist on using underhanded techniques, your machinations may cause the exact opposite of what you intended. The Capricorn Moon is a fickle ally, spreading your energy in several directions at once. Perhaps it's time to consider trying some different techniques.
Lucky Number110
Financial Outlookgood
Compatible SignVirgo
Cancer
Everything that was wrong with yesterday rights itself today. Even your self confidence gets a much needed boost, as the Moon makes its way through Capricorn. Not only do you know that you're a great person, but for once everybody agrees with you! You might as well save some time by skipping those daily affirmations - your actions definitely speak for themselves at the moment. You're conscious, in tune with the Universe and happy to be alive. Spend some time celebrating your zest for life tonight.
Lucky Number245
Financial Outlookstrong
Compatible SignLeo
Leo
At times like this, it's difficult to place everything neatly in a box, but then again, why would you want to? There's a definite place for rules, but they don't apply to the smile of a friend or the laughter of a child: try to be a bit more spontaneous. Your personal quest has put you out of touch for the past couple of days but it's time to catch up with the human race again.
Lucky Number790
Financial Outlookstrong
Compatible SignTaurus
Virgo
This is your lucky day! It took you a long time to figure it out, but now that all the details are in place you have the ability to turn straw into gold. If your co-workers haven't already nominated you for an award, maybe they should consider it! Good advice is there if you need it, but you're not obliged to take it. You love to think for yourself, which is how you got this far in the first place, isn't it?
Lucky Number799
Financial Outlookfair
Compatible SignCancer
Libra
Times may be trying but don't give up hope. Even if the possibilities seem to be hidden at the moment they're still within your grasp and you may stumble upon success quite accidentally. The Capricorn Moon is the bearer of good tidings today, however, not necessarily for you yourself. If you aren't happy with what's already on your plate, ask for a second helping! A positive attitude makes all the difference later in the day.
Lucky Number253
Financial Outlookfair
Compatible SignScorpio
Scorpio
Figure things out for yourself, instead of reading the instructions. You have high standards which is great, but be careful that you don't end up falling from the height of your expectations. Not everyone is as focused and determined as you, you know! The Moon is in Aquarius at the moment, so you need to slow down and assess each situation carefully, before acting. You need some quiet time tonight - try to get an early night with a good book and a mug of cocoa.
Lucky Number231
Financial Outlookfair
Compatible SignAquarius
Sagittarius
Don't bite off more than you can chew at the moment. Let everyone else worry about the details and stick to the familiar, as the world around you grows more complex. If you seem to learn slowly, it's only because you're getting to grips with the subject. Simple things will take you a long way today. Focus on a flower in bloom, or a beautiful tree.
Lucky Number764
Financial Outlookfair
Compatible SignAquarius
Capricorn
It's hard for Sea Goats to get anything done! The people in your life are all coming and going at rapid speeds, filling your day with bits of news and abstract plans. Now that your senses are working overtime, you'd much rather see the movie than read the book. Tonight a relationship hits the easy groove of a common understanding. Conversation is easy when you pay attention to one another's body language.
Lucky Number326
Financial Outlookvery good
Compatible SignAquarius
Aquarius
Before you respond to a remark that seems out of line, take a good look at where it's coming from because someone out there is testing your character. Whether you pass or fail, you're sure to grow through the experience. As the Moon wends its way out of Capricorn, it's time for you to free yourself from some long-held idea. Conditions are different now and you must find a way to act accordingly.
Lucky Number768
Financial Outlookfair
Compatible SignGemini
Pisces
For the busy, caring Piscean, sleeping late into the day is for people who don't have anything better to do. Even a vacation seems to be a working vacation. Sociable Fishes love inventing and controlling complex environments. If you were to go off and please yourself, you'd probably start yet another project. If you insist on being busy while everyone else is relaxing, focus on finishing one thing before you start another.
Comments