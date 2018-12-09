Horoscopes for Sunday, December 9, 2018

Aries
Your feelings are stronger than usual, and your views are more vehement. Make sure you don't do or say anything you may regret later. By all means though, defend yourself and make yourself heard. If you listen to what your co-workers are saying, they in turn will be more receptive to your thoughts and ideas.
Lucky Number765
Financial Outlookvery good
Compatible SignCapricorn
Taurus
A Capricorn Moon in your eighth house indicates that some Bulls are keen to see justice done. What you say is coming across as tolerant, well balanced and impartial, but Taureans are stubborn and won't budge on what they truly believe in. You'll go out of your way to avoid bores and irritating mates at the moment. Interesting conversations with people who are on your wavelength are especially appealing now.
Lucky Number236
Financial Outlookvery good
Compatible SignCapricorn
Gemini
There's so much going on that most of you can't figure out where to start and a Capricorn Moon tends to overwhelm Geminians. You're pinned down by everyone else's high expectations, and you've lost your margin for wiggle room. Do whatever is necessary to get the job done. Keep your ego in check and if you need some help, just ask.
Lucky Number993
Financial Outlookgood
Compatible SignGemini
Cancer
Things have changed considerably since yesterday. Some of you've got a lot to do and not a lot of time to do it in. You might want to consider redistributing your load and delegating for the time being. Keep in mind that it's never too late to admit that you've made a mistake. Caught up in work activities with single-mindedness, you may have forgotten about happiness lately. Having the courage to ask for help when you really need it isn't a sign of weakness.
Lucky Number768
Financial Outlookweak
Compatible SignVirgo
Leo
Going with the flow may be challenging and exciting for many Lions today. As the day passes and the Moon moves into Capricorn, your mood goes from tentative to definite. Whichever path you decide to take, you won't be going it alone. A friend or lover will guide you through any transits, celebrating or sympathizing with you as necessary. You're capable of great strength - even more so than usual today. This is a great time to test your physical or emotional strength.
Lucky Number551
Financial Outlookstrong
Compatible SignCancer
Virgo
You may wake to find that a wish is not only possible, but very likely. The Moon enables you to mold reality into a convenient shape. This is a good time to assume leadership (if you haven't already!). Virgoans are particularly charming and can convince those around them that they are right - particularly co-workers. However, this doesn't give you the right to take advantage of people, and you need to watch this character trait. Stick to the truth at all times.
Lucky Number384
Financial Outlookgood
Compatible SignPisces
Libra
If you have something important to get off your chest, this is the perfect day to do it. The Capricorn Moon will help most Librans transform their verbal skills into a major force right now. Make sure that you define your limits before someone else does it for you. You may not know where you're headed this evening, but the journey is sure to be spectacular. Hop in the passenger's seat and let someone else drive for a change.
Lucky Number645
Financial Outlookgood
Compatible SignScorpio
Scorpio
If you feel as though you're losing control, you probably are! Scorpions are very determined and powerful people, but if there are no distractions this energy can turn in on itself, making you self-obsessed. Close friends and family can provide comfort at times like this, but they'll tell you the same thing. Get out and join a club, do charity work or just exercise, and life will improve radically! This malaise is just temporary.
Lucky Number155
Financial Outlookfair
Compatible SignScorpio
Sagittarius
If you want things to go your way, you must act fast. As the Moon makes its way into a new sign, it's important for you to find a way to stop the hole that's allowing your resources to drain away. Don't let a spot of bad luck get you down - you're extremely resilient, as you know. There's no malice in a random event even though it causes some inconvenience. Do whatever is necessary to preserve your dignity, and colleagues and clients will continue to believe in you.
Lucky Number143
Financial Outlookweak
Compatible SignAries
Capricorn
Sometimes it isn't so much what you know, but who you know (or what you're willing to do to get what you need) that matters. Appearance and timing are your keys to success right now. Genius is as much about intuition as it is about IQ. Know when to say yes or no, and try not to utter the word 'maybe' under any circumstances.
Lucky Number566
Financial Outlookgood
Compatible SignAries
Aquarius
The question you'll probably find yourself asking most of the day is 'why me?' As much as you hope to avoid it, the dirty work will land on you. You can spend the day either complaining about a problem or taking care of it. When the Moon is in Capricorn, service with a smile is the only way to go. If you feel that you must complain to an authority figure, write a letter or fill out a report, rather than meeting face to face.
Lucky Number394
Financial Outlookstrong
Compatible SignScorpio
Pisces
You've got the map, so it's up to you to decide where to go next. Be as adventurous as you can, as you chart a new course and take others along for the ride. Thanks to the acute Capricorn Moon, your grasp of the situation is better than usual. There's so much going on in your life at the moment that you could overlook the mundane, domestic jobs that have to be done. Oh and by the way, don't forget your partner, or do so at your peril!
