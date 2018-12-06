Horoscopes for Thursday, December 6, 2018

Aries
You may feel bored and you'll be itching to get out and about as Mercury turns direct after a difficult retro phase and the Moon enters adventurous Sagittarius. Even if you don't have the freedom to indulge your whims, try some different food or maybe a foreign movie this evening. Studious Rams will enjoy reading history tonight: curling up with a good book in bed may be the beginning of a wonderful journey...
Lucky Number442
Financial Outlookstrong
Compatible SignAries
Taurus
As Mercury turns direct, easing the pressure somewhat in days to come, the Moon enters Sagittarius and your eighth house of sex, power and money, adding a bit of intensity to the day. Issues of power and control may crop up; don't be surprised if this energy continues into tomorrow. You'll need to keep your emotions under control if you want to prevail.
Lucky Number801
Financial Outlookweak
Compatible SignGemini
Gemini
One on one relationships come into focus as the Moon enters your opposite sign of Sagittarius. Retro Mercury turns direct today, allowing you to begin to move forward at last. Many of you have been stimulated by the recent entry of Jupiter into your opposite sign, urging you to change the way you handle your closest relationships. Don't be surprised if you make some life-changing decisions in weeks ahead.
Lucky Number780
Financial Outlookvery good
Compatible SignCancer
Cancer
Mercury turning direct urges you to pay attention to what you eat, and when you eat it, as your health is often directly linked to your diet. Don't let the pressure of the season cause you to eat all the wrong things while you burn the candle at both ends; you could end up with indigestion or worse. Extra garlic and ginger will help your digestive system, so be sure to stock up at the market.
Lucky Number339
Financial Outlookfair
Compatible SignCapricorn
Leo
The Moon enters Sagittarius and your fifth house of romance and pleasure today, urging you to renew your sense of play. Mercury turning direct after a retrograde phase marks the beginning of an improvement with domestic concerns, children, romantic connections and speculative matters.
Lucky Number196
Financial Outlookgood
Compatible SignLibra
Virgo
The Moon enters your fourth house of home and family, urging you to tend to your personal environment. Bring home fresh flowers to brighten your kitchen, and light fragrant candles in your bedroom. Making your home a haven from the pressures of the world is the best way to utilize your private space. There have been times lately when it's been difficult to communicate properly with loved ones. Whatever the problem, you can start sorting things out from today and getting everything back to normal, as Mercury turns direct. If you're currently buying or selling property, double-check that everything is running smoothly and no documents or letters have got lost in the post.
Lucky Number568
Financial Outlookfair
Compatible SignTaurus
Libra
Taking care of personal business is important this morning, so organize yourself appropriately. The Moon enters your third house of communication just as Mercury turns direct after a retro phase, making it a good time to make those phone calls you have been avoiding. If you take care of problems now, you will avoid the explosion that is waiting just around the corner.
Lucky Number732
Financial Outlookstrong
Compatible SignGemini
Scorpio
The planets begin to line up in your second house of personal finances, bringing money matters to a head as Mercury turns direct in your sign and eases the sense of confusion. Many of you will be bringing in extra cash but it seems to fly out the window. Be sure to save something for Christmas. If your budget's falling short for the holidays, try being creative. Remember, it's not how much you spend on a gift, it's the thought that counts!
Lucky Number099
Financial Outlookweak
Compatible SignVirgo
Sagittarius
You are about to embark on a journey that could lead to a whole new you -- if this is what you want, get ready. As Mercury turns direct in your 12th house after a retro phase in your sign, it's time to start talking to your loved ones again; clue them in to what has been going on.
Lucky Number271
Financial Outlookweak
Compatible SignPisces
Capricorn
The Moon enters your twelfth house of secrets and seclusion, urging you to slow down and recharge your spiritual batteries. Your lunar low cycle will last for about two days, so spend this time healing from within. As Mercury turns direct in Scorpio, expect benefits to emerge through friends and associates in days ahead.
Lucky Number390
Financial Outlookfair
Compatible SignAries
Aquarius
You may dream about your parents or other authority figures during the early morning hours as retrograde Mercury moves through psychic Scorpio. If you have a hunch, go with it. Your powers of intuition are likely to be strong today, especially regarding your career, status, and family for Mercury will turn direct later in the day. Your thoughts turn toward new friendships in the lead up to tomorrow's New Moon.
Lucky Number661
Financial Outlookstrong
Compatible SignCapricorn
Pisces
The Moon enters Sagittarius and your tenth house of career and public standing, urging you to become more visible. Many Fish are reluctant to swim in the spotlight, but you may not have a choice after today. Prepare yourself for added responsibility and greater visibility. As Mercury turns direct after a retro phase, take the time to organize and groom yourself for the changes coming your way.
