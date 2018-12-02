Horoscopes for Sunday, December 2, 2018

Aries
Gorgeous Venus, planet of love and money, enters sultry Scorpio where she will remain for the rest of the month. The planet of love will be in your house of intensity and during the next few weeks you will be very magnetic and able to charm anyone you have your eye on. You long to experience a deeply transforming union.
Lucky Number774
Financial Outlookvery good
Compatible SignAries
Taurus
Venus, your ruling planet of love, beauty and money enters magnetic Scorpio for the rest of the month and tours your seventh house of partnerships now. There is every potential for you to experience a deepening of commitment from a special person during this time. Your intimacy with a partner could also reach new heights. There will also be more possessiveness than usual.
Lucky Number315
Financial Outlookstrong
Compatible SignPisces
Gemini
Venus, the planet of love and money enters intense Scorpio and will tour your sixth house of work, health and service for the rest of the month. This will bring a nice dose of harmony to your workplace and a boost to your general health patterns.
Lucky Number218
Financial Outlookfair
Compatible SignGemini
Cancer
Venus, planet of love and beauty, enters enticing Scorpio and your fifth house of children, romance and speculation. Imagine how delightful the next few weeks will be for you... Enjoy what just might be the most glorious day of the entire year!
Lucky Number924
Financial Outlookvery good
Compatible SignScorpio
Leo
Venus, the planet of love and money, enters enigmatic Scorpio and your fourth house for the rest of the month. This will bring an urge to spend some serious money on your home. Your style becomes more sexy and mysterious and you want to add to your love den. Just watch that budget!
Lucky Number448
Financial Outlookvery good
Compatible SignTaurus
Virgo
Venus, the planet of love and money, enters Scorpio and tours your third house of communication and thought for the rest of the month. This will endow you with graceful and charming speech and an ability to convince anyone of just about anything...
Lucky Number099
Financial Outlookweak
Compatible SignSagittarius
Libra
Venus, the planet of love and beauty and your ruler, will enter the sign Scorpio and tour your second house of income, values and talents until January 7th. This will certainly provide a welcome boost to your finances.
Lucky Number329
Financial Outlookvery good
Compatible SignCapricorn
Scorpio
Venus, the planet of money and love enters your sign and from now for the rest of the month you are the celestial magnet of attraction! It seems as if you will effortlessly look and feel beautiful and will also find some other nice bonuses thrown your way.
Lucky Number305
Financial Outlookfair
Compatible SignAquarius
Sagittarius
Venus, the planet of love and beauty enters your twelfth house of all that is hidden for the rest of the month. It is going to be difficult to let your need for social expression out of the closet for the next few weeks and you might enjoy more alone time. A secret love could emerge.
Lucky Number403
Financial Outlookstrong
Compatible SignTaurus
Capricorn
Venus, the planet of love and beauty, enters your eleventh house of friends and ideals for the rest of the month. You are sure to enjoy an enhanced social life. If you're single a friend could turn into something more.
Lucky Number500
Financial Outlookvery good
Compatible SignLibra
Aquarius
Venus, the planet of love and beauty, enters Scorpio and tours your tenth house of career and honors for the rest of the month. This gives you exceptional negotiating skills and an ability to look great no matter how you might botch something up.
Lucky Number337
Financial Outlookfair
Compatible SignSagittarius
Pisces
Today Venus the planet of love and money enters your ninth house of higher learning and philosophy. You are going to love learning something new from now for the rest of the month so it's a great time to sign up for a course or just enjoy the University of life experience.
