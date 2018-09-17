Horoscopes for Monday, September 17, 2018

Aries
You're able to channel a lot of energy in some unexpected directions today, so be prepared to go with the flow and adapt to your circumstances. If you're out shopping you could be attracted by items that aren't your usual cup of tea but which really appeal to you right now. You might also be able to negotiate a fabulous bargain, if you're lucky.
Lucky Number083
Financial Outlookvery good
Compatible SignLibra
Taurus
Close relationships are rather tense today, with people behaving as though they own you. The trouble is that you're likely to be the same way with them, even if you don't realize it. There could also be ructions over a partner's social life, perhaps with you objecting to the amount of time they spend with their friends because you think they should be with you instead.
Lucky Number707
Financial Outlookweak
Compatible SignGemini
Gemini
This is a good day to get on with any tasks you've been putting off recently, perhaps because they're rather difficult or complicated. Well, you're in the mood to sort them out once and for all, partly so you don't have to worry about them any longer. It will be a great relief to get them out of the way, and you'll have plenty of spare energy because it will no longer be channeled into fretting about what you're supposed to be doing.
Lucky Number944
Financial Outlookstrong
Compatible SignCapricorn
Cancer
A friend's enthusiasm rubs off on you today, so don't be surprised if you get involved in a new interest as a result. You have a very open mind right now so you're receptive to all sorts of ideas that you might not always want to entertain. It's also a super day for arranging a forthcoming trip or long journey, especially if it's got adventurous overtones.
Lucky Number561
Financial Outlookfair
Compatible SignGemini
Leo
You won't want to sit around staring into space because you have too much energy and determination for that at the moment. Instead, you have a list of things to do and you'll do your best to get through as many of them as possible. It's a particularly good day for showing off your talents at work or in a financial matter.
Lucky Number283
Financial Outlookvery good
Compatible SignCapricorn
Virgo
Feelings run high today, making everything seem much more important than it really is. Try not to let this hot-house atmosphere get to you, because if it does you'll stop being reasonable and will start to feel out of control. Do your best not to brood about things you can't change, particularly if they belong in the past and there's nothing you can do about them now anyway.
Lucky Number974
Financial Outlookstrong
Compatible SignSagittarius
Libra
You're fairly outspoken today, but you'll manage to stop short of being rude or outrageous. It's a great day for taking part in a discussion or debate, because you'll happily put forward your ideas, but will also be keen to listen to what other people have to say. If you're working today, you'll enjoy some sort of competition with your colleagues.
Lucky Number592
Financial Outlookgood
Compatible SignAries
Scorpio
Everything has the potential to get to you today, putting you in an agitated and churned up mood. Try not to take everything so seriously, Scorpio, and to treat it as though it's a matter of life and death. You're particularly heated about a loved one's actions because you either don't approve of them or they make you feel threatened in some way. Calm down!
Lucky Number627
Financial Outlookweak
Compatible SignCancer
Sagittarius
The atmosphere between you and a loved one is tense to say the least today, and it's difficult to make it any different. It could be as a direct result of what happened yesterday, or perhaps that's all been sorted out and you've now got to deal with someone else who's being a pain. Do your best not to make the situation worse than it already is by giving anyone the silent treatment or making heavy weather of the whole thing.
Lucky Number326
Financial Outlookstrong
Compatible SignGemini
Capricorn
Keep busy and fully occupied today, Cap. There's a lot you want to achieve and you know you won't be able to do that if you simply sit around and stare into space. Try to include lots of physical exercise in the day because that will help to burn off any excess nervous energy. Consider walking instead of taking the car, or fitting in a quick trip to the gym around all your commitments.
Lucky Number892
Financial Outlookgood
Compatible SignSagittarius
Aquarius
You're dashing around in several directions at once today. You'll enjoy being so busy because it will make you feel that you have your finger on the pulse and that there's a lot happening in your life. If you're going shopping, you'll enjoy hunting for bargains, especially when it comes to finding domestic items.
Lucky Number120
Financial Outlookstrong
Compatible SignPisces
Pisces
It's another day when feelings run high and it seems that people are working against you. Try not to overcompensate by coming on too strong or by being bombastic in order to get your point across. There could also be a tense atmosphere between you and a superior or older relative, in which case you'll feel unable to tell them what you really think about their current behavior.
